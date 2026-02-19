Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted 19 conditions to renew his Super Eagles contract, including a major pay rise

The demands include housing, security, travel rights, and strict non-interference in team selection

The Nigeria Football Federation now faces a tough decision as rival African nations monitor Chelle’s situation closely

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly set out a list of 19 tough conditions for renewing his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), placing the future with the team in doubt.

The Franco-Malian tactician has requested a significant pay increase as part of the negotiations, asking for a proposed monthly salary of $130,000, a figure said to cover himself, his technical crew and his personal assistant.

Eric Chelle submits a comprehensive 19-point contract extension document to the NFF before signing a new deal as the Super Eagles coach.

Source: Getty Images

Sources within the NFF claim this represents a rise of more than 80 percent on his current earnings.

Chelle’s demands come after Nigeria’s impressive showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished third and earned widespread praise for their tactical discipline and attacking style, BBC Sports reports.

Although neither Chelle nor the NFF has officially confirmed the terms under discussion, insiders suggest talks are ongoing, with the federation weighing financial realities against the need for stability ahead of key international fixtures.

Chelle signed a two-year deal in 2025, meaning one year remains on his contract, but the coach is believed to be pushing for an improved long-term agreement.

Eric Chelle’s 19-point demands

Beyond salary, Chelle’s reported conditions extend deep into how the national team is managed.

Among the Malian’s requests are a private SUV with chauffeur and security, a house in a secure environment with uninterrupted electricity, and a fully furnished office equipped with modern analysis tools, Afrik-Foot reports.

Eric Chelle is demanding an increase in his monthly salary from $50,000 to $130,000, significantly higher than the widely reported $100,000 figure.

Source: Getty Images

He is also asking for guaranteed internet services and GPS support.

Crucially, Chelle is said to be demanding total autonomy in player selection, with no interference from federation officials.

The 47-year-old manager also wants the right to choose international friendly matches based on opponents, as well as structured camping programs for better team preparation.

Another key point is his desire to actively monitor Nigerian players abroad and within the domestic league.

The proposal reportedly includes travel provisions that would allow him to scout players in Europe and regularly attend Nigerian league matches to identify talent for the senior team and youth sides from U-23, U-20, and U-17.

Chelle has also outlined plans to initiate youth development programs and requested that the NFF issue working contracts for his entire backroom staff.

NFF under pressure amid interest in Chelle

The timing of Chelle’s demands adds to the tension.

Nigerian journalist Shina Oludare revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the 19-point proposal was formally submitted to the NFF on January 22, 2026, with an implied deadline for a response.

Reports also suggest that several African national teams and European clubs are monitoring the situation closely, potentially ready to swoop in if negotiations collapse.

From the NFF’s perspective, the conditions pose both logistical and financial challenges.

Monthly salary payments, bonuses, staff allowances, and regular coordination meetings with all national team coaches are among the listed requirements.

While some of the conditions reflect standard expectations for top-level national team coaches, others, especially the financial package, could stretch the federation’s budget.

Chelle backed for vacant Marseille job

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that in the days since, several high-profile names have been linked with the Olympique de Marseille vacancy, including Hervé Renard, Bruno Genesio, and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is currently under contract with the Nigeria Football Federation until January 2027.

Chelle’s recent success on the international stage with the Super Eagles has caught the attention of French observers.

