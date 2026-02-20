The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly shopped for the replacement of Eric Chelle

The former Mali coach has reportedly outlined 19 conditions to renew his Super Eagles contract

Chelle led Nigeria to a bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

A Nigerian sports journalist believes the Franco-Malian does not deserve an increment in salary

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly identified a potential replacement for Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle.

The federation’s technical committee has begun moves that could lead to the Franco-Malian’s exit after he reportedly presented 19 tough conditions to the NFF, putting his future in doubt.

The 48-year-old is said to have requested a salary increase from $50,000 to $130,000 per month to cover his technical crew and personal assistant.

He also reportedly asked for a private SUV with chauffeur and security, a house in a secure location with uninterrupted electricity, and a fully furnished office equipped with modern analysis tools.

Chelle still has one year left on his contract after guiding Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per CAF.

The former MC Oran manager, however, led the Super Eagles to win the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, defeating Jamaica in the final, per BBC.

Nsien lined up as possible successor

The NFF has pencilled down United States-based coach Michael Nsien as a potential replacement should Chelle resign.

According to OwnGoal, Chelle is also attracting interest from Angola following their disappointing outing at the 2025 AFCON.

An NFF source reportedly claimed the coach’s new agency is behind the Southern African interest and added that the former Nigeria U23 figure would be a suitable successor.

Nsien previously worked with Tulsa FC, where he rose from academy director to head coach. He is currently an assistant coach at Nashville SC in Major League Soccer and has also held roles with USA youth teams at U16, U19, and U20 levels.

Chelle is overrated - Oyero

Nigeria sports journalist Kingsley Oyero said Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is overrated.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Oyero explained that Nigeria gave Chelle the fame he's currently enjoying. He said:

"Eric Chelle is a good coach, no doubt about that. He brought stability to the team after his appointment when we were struggling to get a grip.

"The players have confidence in him and he has been able to manage some of the difficult players in the squad.

"The only issue I have is that Eric Chelle is overrated. He won a bronze medal at the AFCON and we are behaving as if he won a gold. Two years ago, Jose Peseiro settled for a silver medal after we lost to Ivory Coast in the final.

"I don't expect people to praise Chelle to the high heaven because even our local coaches won bronze medals for us at various AFCONs."

