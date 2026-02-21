The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent an important message to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over coaches' qualification requirement

The NFF are currently struggling with how to retain Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after the 2025 AFCON

Chelle has reportedly listed 19 tough conditions to renew his contract, including a major pay rise

CAF instructor Bunmi Haruna told the Nigeria Football Federation the necessary steps to take

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a bold message to the Nigeria Football Federation and other member associations on coaching requirements for their national teams.

The NFF appointed Eric Chelle as manager of the Super Eagles in January 2025 with a high-level UEFA coaching certification equivalent to a UEFA Pro License.

Chelle guided Nigeria to win the 2025 Unity Cup against Jamaica last May, marking the country's first trophy in 12 years.

CAF sends an important message to NFF over coaching requirements amid rumours to replace Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old led the Super Eagles to beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to settle for a bronze medal, per BBC.

The Franco-Malian won the hearts of the players and fans with his style of play, making it difficult for the NFF to make any bold move despite not meeting his target.

Eric Chelle reportedly outlined 19 tough conditions for renewing his contract, including a major pay rise, requesting a proposed monthly salary of $130,000 to cover himself, his technical crew, and his personal assistant.

What did CAF say?

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered Member associations to comply with the mandatory coaching requirement for both national teams and clubs participating in continental competitions.

In a statement by CAF, the continental body insisted that all qualifications must be fully met to allow them sit on the bench during matches. The statement read:

“We deeply appreciate the commitment and dedication of the Member Associations in ensuring the successful implementation of these requirements, which have significantly enhanced the integrity of CAF inter-club competitions and the Women’s Champions League.”

For men’s competitions, including the Super Cup, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and finals, CHAN, Champions League, and Confederation Cup, the head coach must possess a CAF A, CAF Pro, or an equivalent Confederation Pro Licence.

In the women’s category, the head coach must hold a CAF A or equivalent Confederation Pro Licence to manage the Africa Cup of Nations and the Champions League, while the assistant coach may hold a CAF B or equivalent licence.

For men’s youth tournaments (U17 and U20, including AFCON competitions), the head coach must have a CAF A or equivalent Confederation Pro Licence, while the assistant coach must possess at least a CAF B licence.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle possesses a UEFA Pro License. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In women’s youth competitions (U17 and U20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and finals, as well as Youth Club tournaments), the head coach must hold a CAF B or equivalent Confederation A Licence, while the assistant coach may have a CAF C or equivalent licence.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, CAF instructor Buni Haruna said:

"The requirements have been there; CAF only sent a reminder. For me, it is a wake-up call for Nigeria to run more coaching courses so that it can have more certified coaches. As it stands right now, we are behind the other top African countries."

Nsien lined up as possible successor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has pencilled down United States-based coach Michael Nsien as a potential replacement should Chelle resign.

Chelle is also attracting interest from Angola following their disappointing outing at the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng