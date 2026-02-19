A prominent Nigerian has given reasons why the Nigerian Football Federation should not honour Eric Chelle's alleged conditions

The Super Eagles gaffer reportedly demanded an increment of salary, non-interference in his team selection, amongst others

Nigerians have reacted to the conditions laid down by the former Mali coach after winning a bronze at the 2025 AFCON

Popular public commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, has reacted to the alleged 19 conditions drawn by Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, to continue managing the team.

The Franco-Malian was appointed in January 2025 on a one-year contract with a salary of $50,000.

The 48-year-old failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after finishing in second place with 17 points behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa with 18 points.

Chelle got another lifeline through the African play-offs, but Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, last November, per CAF.

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) met after the play-offs and permitted Chelle to lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON, with the condition of qualifying for the final.

Chelle fails at AFCON 2025

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle began his title chase on a strong footing, securing three wins in the group stage against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

The West African giants pummeled Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final, before losing to host Morocco in the semi-final 4-2 on penalties.

Nigeria went ahead to win a record ninth AFCON bronze medal, after defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties, with Stanley Nwabali emerging the hero, per BBC.

After the 2025 AFCON, Nigerians, including members of the current Super Eagles squad, clamoured for the retention of Eric Chelle despite failing on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, the Franco-Malian tactician has requested a significant pay increase as part of the negotiations, asking for a proposed monthly salary of $130,000, a figure said to cover himself, his technical crew, and his personal assistant.

Among the Malian’s requests are a private SUV with a chauffeur and security, a house in a secure environment with uninterrupted electricity, and a fully furnished office equipped with modern analysis tools.

Omojuwa cautions NFF on Chelle

Reacting to Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle's demands, Japheth Oojuwa wrote on X:

"Na God say no be me dey in charge. Lol. I am very quick to tell people who think they are all that to F off.

"The way dude is moving, you’d think he won us the AFCON. Someone had better tell him, the worst Super Eagles coaches, the worst of the worst of them, they will AFCON bronze.

"It’s par for the course. He needs to chill. We don’t send anybody like that.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions following the comments of Japhet Omojuwa on Eric Chelle. Read them below:

@okoyemekun said:

"Eric chelle has done a great work with d National Team. Nigeria was totally abysmal under d legendary Finidi George. He totally changed the playing pattern of the team and gave them so much confidence to face d best teams in Africa.D man didn't lose a match in 90 mins at d AFCON."

@ladioyebanji1 added:

"For once we can see a different level of team tactics and player deployment in the Super Eagles. Eric Chelle is simply a breath of fresh air."

@VIKKIEDII wrote:

"When we no dey even go World Cup oooo… 😂😂."

NFF warns Chelle against leaving

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle amid reported interest from other African nations and clubs, including Olympique de Marseille.

The 48-year-old was appointed in January 2025 following the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the resignation of Finidi George after a poor run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

