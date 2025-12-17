The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)'s petition to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to expel Dr Congo for fielding ineligible players has generated controversy online

For many Nigerians, a decision in the country's favour could resurrect the country's World Cup 2026 hopes, while others argue that the move is an effort in futility

Commenting on the trending issue, writer and social media expert, Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, publicly disclosed the information he got from his 'person in FIFA' regarding the petition

Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, a Nigerian political commentator and writer, has opened up about what his source in FIFA told him concerning the NFF's petition seeking to expel the Dr Congo for fielding ineligible players.

The NFF's move has continued to generate mixed reactions on social media.

Japheth Omojuwa says his person in FIFA suggested that Nigeria's case is weak. Photo Credit: Eston Parker, Soccer Bytes

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Republic of Congo clinched Africa’s spot at the intercontinental playoffs after defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-3 on penalties, but the NFF's petition could hand Nigeria a lifeline if there is a decision in the country's favour.

Omojuwa shares what his 'FIFA source' said

In a now-viral tweet, Omojuwa stated that his person in FIFA implied that Nigeria's case against Dr Congo is weak. In his words:

"My person in FIFA suggested to me that Nigeria's case is weak. We had no business being here. Twice."

Omojuwa's tweet has been met with mixed reactions, with some dismissing his source's remark as they hope for a positive decision from FIFA.

Japheth Omojuwa says his person in FIFA suggested that Nigeria's case is weak. Photo Credit: Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

See Omojuwa's tweet below:

Petition to FIFA: Omojuwa's remark stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Omojuwa's tweet below:

@ayodawson07 said:

"Congolese rules say a citizen cannot have a dual passport'. Let's take it that this is true. It's got nothing to do with FIFA rules. You can only petition FIFA based on FIFA rules. So NFF should be ashamed!"

@JumeirahRoyale said:

"What's the position of your person in Fifa? Is he of the players' status chamber of Fifa football Tribunal? If not, he might be saying... This is bookmarked though for reference purposes."

@emmababse said:

"FYI- if Nigeria wants to go to the world cup. U need to win ur games on the pitch. Dual nationality is congolese government issue and not Fifa. Those players had Congolese passports and by FiFa, they are legitimate Congolese players."

@YaayaOrtiz said:

"The whole petition thing is just damage control by NFF or let’s say the last kick of a dying horse.

"If that cabal is not clapped down.

"We will still be hoping on hopeless hope when it comes to football in Nigeria."

@gabriel_bolatit said:

"Those guys should rest 😪 we have golden opportunity to qualify but blow it now looking opportunity for corner corner."

@Myrmontana said:

"Imagine Congo is even disqualified. Won't put it past Nigeria to lose at the intercontinental finals again."

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"Haaaa, abeg tell am say make em no allow our case to be weak oooo..... please, remind him that Russia and Qatar got the hosting rights for the world cup even when their bids appeared weak then. Tell him that we believe in FIFA's ability to pull this one for us."

@sweetprince_jr said:

"My person in FIFA say make Nigeria drop $5m say e get person wey go run am for us."

World Cup: Dr Congo's FA director reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Congo's FA Director Herita Ilunga had reacted to Nigeria's petition to FIFA.

Nigeria wants the Central African country expelled after alleging that it fielded ineligible players during the African playoff final in Morocco.

Vanguard reported that the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed that the federation had officially begun their protest.

Source: Legit.ng