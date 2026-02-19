The Democratic Republic of Congo have made shocking claims against the Nigeria Football Federation

The NFF filed a petition to FIFA alleging that the Leopards fielded ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoff

Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the ruling, which was reportedly scheduled to be published on February 16

The Democratic Republic of Congo has made strong allegations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of FIFA's ruling on the petition over the alleged use of ineligible players.

Nigeria secured a spot in the African play-offs after finishing second in the CAF qualification Group C with 16 points, displacing Burkina Faso with 21 points.

The Super Eagles defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup play-off.

DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Mexico.

Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo after extra time, when Semi Ajayi lost the crucial kick at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in November, per ESPN.

Afterwards, the NFF claimed that the Leopards fielded six players who allegedly failed to meet the eligibility requirement under DR Congo's domestic law, per beIN SPORTS.

The NFF claimed that the clearance process for some of the players, including former Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka, contained irregularities.

Nigeria is seeking the outright disqualification of DR Congo and replacing them with the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup intercontinental play-off next March in Mexico.

DR Congo accuses the NFF of pressuring FIFA for a favourable verdict for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup play-offs in Mexico.

DR Congo accuses NFF of pressuring FIFA

A section of the media in DR Congo has accused the NFF of trying to arm-twist the world football governing body to deliver a judgment in favour of the Super Eagles.

According to Own Goal, DR Congo are uncomfortable with the constant updates from the Nigerian media.

They believe that the NFF, backed by the Federal Government, is putting too much pressure on FIFA to replace the Super Eagles with the Leopards.

Meanwhile, the NFF has made it clear that it believes strongly in its case against the DR Congo Football Association.

NFF's General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, expressed confidence in the complaint filed against DR Congo. He said:

“We have a good case. We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility.

"As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

The comments from the Kebbi-born football administrator reflect the belief within the Nigerian football leadership that the protest is based on clear eligibility rules and not mere speculation.

DR Congo aiming to 'upset' FIFA verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly made a late move ahead of FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria's 2026 World Cup petition.

The Congolese are trying to use the influence of CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba to lobby the football body and receive a favourable verdict.

