Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has reacted to the performance of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen

Osimhen led Galatasaray to beat the Galatasaray to stun the Old Ladies 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoff

The Nigerian international delivered two assists in a dominant second-half performance against the Italian giants

Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero has reacted to Victor Osimhen’s performance in their 5-2 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday, February 17.

The visitors were behind in the 15th minute as Brazilian forward Gabriel Sara gave Galatasaray the lead, which sparked wild jubilation among the home supporters.

Juventus equalised one minute later with Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners equalising a minute later before adding his second in the 32nd minute to give the Italian side a half-time lead.

Noa Lang and Victor Osimhen during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Juventus in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates

In the 49th minute, Noah Lang restored parity for Galatasaray after being set up by Barıs Yılmaz, reigniting belief inside the stadium.

The Turkish champions went ahead again, with Davinson Sanchez finishing from Sara’s assist in the 60th minute.

The Nigerian international played a decisive role in the closing stages. In the 75th minute, the Super Eagles striker assisted Lang for his second goal of the night.

In the 86th minute, Osimhen grabbed his second assist, setting up Sacha Boey to seal an emphatic 5-2 win for Galatasaray, per Vavel.

Del Piero speaks on Osimhen's impact vs Juventus

Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero said the presence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen struck fear in the hearts of Juventus defenders.

The former three-time UEFA Champions League winner explained that the Nigerian international was ruthless in front of goal and was practically everywhere on the pitch. He said via Il Bianconero:

"Juventus are struggling to find players today. Beyond Osimhen, who’s better than David, or Icardi, who’s better than Openda, beyond these beliefs, there’s the result on the pitch.

"Osimhen scares you, his presence scares you, he’s ruthless in front of goal, he has quality."

Osimhen is a world-class striker - Osimhen

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has described Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world.

Victor Osimhen provides two assists for Galatasaray against Juventus in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Elif Ozturk/Anadolu.

According to talkSPORT, the Turkish manager highlighted several qualities that set the Super Eagles forward apart from others.

The 52-year-old stated that the former Lille striker has fully justified his record-breaking signing by the club last year.

The Turkish coach added that Osimhen consistently piled pressure on Juventus defenders throughout the encounter.

