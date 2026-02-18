Former Nimes coach Nicolas Usai has publicly backed Eric Chelle for the vacant job at Olympique de Marseille

Chelle’s work with the Super Eagles and handling of stars like Victor Osimhen strengthen his candidacy

Marseille’s managerial race remains crowded despite fresh reports that Habib Beye is close to being appointed

Olympique de Marseille are once again in the market for a new manager following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, who left by mutual consent after a crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result exposed growing instability at the Orange Velodrome and forced the French club’s hierarchy into action.

In the days since, several high-profile names have been linked with the vacancy, including Hervé Renard, Bruno Genesio, and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is currently under contract with the Nigeria Football Federation until January 2027.

Chelle’s recent success on the international stage with the Super Eagles has caught the attention of French observers.

The Malian-born coach guided Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, earning praise for the Super Eagles’ attacking style and improved organisation, particularly in their run to the semifinals.

Usai endorses Chelle for Marseille job

Former Nimes manager Nicolas Usai has now added weight to Chelle’s candidacy by openly endorsing him as a serious option for Marseille.

Speaking on a French football programme, Usai acknowledged the experience of Renard and Genesio but suggested Chelle’s recent achievements should not be overlooked.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, he highlighted the Super Eagles coach’s ability to manage elite-level players such as Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen as evidence of his readiness for a demanding club environment.

Chelle’s background also strengthens his case as the 47-year-old manager holds French citizenship through his father and enjoyed a long playing career in France with clubs including Lens and Valenciennes.

That domestic experience, combined with his growing reputation in African football, has positioned him as a bridge between different football cultures, a trait Marseille have valued in past appointments.

Other managers being considered by Marseille

Despite Usai’s support for Chelle, the Marseille job remains highly competitive.

According to One Football, former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was reportedly approached but turned down the opportunity, unconvinced by the conditions on offer.

Owner Frank McCourt is understood to be keen to restore stability after a turbulent period marked by De Zerbi’s exit and uncertainty over the sporting director role.

Meanwhile, fresh reports from Yahoo Sports suggest Habib Beye is close to being confirmed as the next head coach, pending formal clearance from Stade Rennais.

The former Marseille defender is believed to have accepted a short-term deal, making negotiations easier at a time when the club urgently needs direction.

NFF warns Chelle against leaving

