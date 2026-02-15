Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle in Talks With 5 Foreign-Born Football Stars To Play for Nigeria
- Eric Chelle confirms there is growing interest from foreign-born players eligible for the Super Eagles
- Felix Agu, Ryan Alebiosu, and Arthur Okonkwo are already committed under Chelle’s leadership
- Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams backs Chelle’s approach, emphasizing improved squad depth and competition
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed that a growing number of foreign-born players are showing interest in representing Nigeria at the senior level.
Following the Super Eagles’ impressive third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Chelle has already secured the commitments of defenders Felix Agu and Ryan Alebiosu, as well as goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from Wrexham.
According to Own Goal Nigeria, Chelle is reportedly in talks with five other eligible players to further strengthen the squad and boost competition within the team.
The Super Eagles squad at AFCON featured several dual-nationality players, including Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Ryan Alebiosu, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
Brentford star Michael Kayode interested in joining Super Eagles as Eric Chelle eyes squad reinforcements
Chelle confirmed that while many foreign-born players are keen, only those who can enhance the team’s competitiveness and fit into his tactical project will be selected.
“We have a couple of players who were born abroad, who want to play for the team and we are looking at how they will fit in. We can’t bring all of them into the team.
“We will however pick those that we know can bring competition to the team, improve the team and also fit our game project,” Chelle said in a recent interview.
Expert backs Chelle’s approach
Meanwhile, Nigerian football analyst Toritseju Williams has praised Chelle’s recruitment strategy, arguing that tapping into the pool of foreign-born talent is critical for the Super Eagles’ progress.
“Chelle is doing exactly what the Super Eagles need,” Williams told Legit.ng.
“We cannot rely solely on home-based players or those already in the squad. Bringing in young, hungry players from abroad not only adds quality but pushes everyone to perform at their best.”
Williams added:
“The fact that he has already secured players like Agu, Alebiosu, and Okonkwo shows that Nigeria is becoming an attractive destination for dual-nationality players. This could be a turning point for our squad depth and competitiveness heading into future games.”
Looking ahead for Nigeria
Chelle’s efforts signal a new era for the Super Eagles, blending local experience with foreign-born talent.
The Malian coach’s focus remains on balancing squad depth with tactical cohesion, ensuring that each player, regardless of origin, contributes to the team’s ambitions.
With several talented players already expressing interest, the Super Eagles could emerge stronger and more competitive on the international stage, creating a wider pool of options for upcoming fixtures and major tournaments.
Kayode shows interest in Nigeria
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Brentford defender Michael Kayode has reportedly shown a strong interest in playing for the Super Eagles under Eric Chelle.
The former Fiorentina star has played for the Italian youth levels from the U18 to U19 and U21, scoring one goal. He is yet to earn a cap in the senior level despite commendation from Gennaro Gattuso.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng