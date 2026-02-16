The NFF are set to review the Super Eagles coaching staff amid interest in Eric Chelle from Europe

Nigerian assistants Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu could be reassigned away from the Super Eagles

Chelle, along with his coaching staff, led Nigeria to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigeria’s football authorities are preparing significant changes in the Super Eagles’ coaching staff, amid contract extension talks with coach Eric Chelle.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly considering replacing the local assistants currently working under Chelle, signalling a broader review of national team structures.

The timing of the NFF review coincides with Chelle’s expressed interest in coaching in Europe’s top leagues.

The Franco-Malian manager has specifically mentioned Real Madrid as a personal target.

Following Olympique de Marseille’s sacking of Roberto De Zerbi after a heavy 5-0 defeat to PSG, as reported by BBC Sports, Chelle was reportedly spotted at Marseille’s Velodrome Stadium, a visit some believe may be linked to potential coaching talks rather than merely supporting Nigerian player Tochukwu Nnadi.

According to journalist Ojora Babatunde, Chelle is now on Marseille’s radar, though no formal offer has been confirmed.

The situation has intensified NFF’s focus on strengthening the Super Eagles’ technical team to ensure continuity, even if their head coach moves abroad.

Chelle’s Nigerian assistants face uncertain future

Since taking over in January 2025, Chelle has relied on two Nigerian assistants, namely Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, both recognised for domestic success in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ilechukwu won the league title in 2024, while Ogunmodede followed in 2025. Their appointments were originally intended to integrate local expertise into the national setup.

However, reports from Afrik-Foot suggest Chelle increasingly depends on European assistants, which may have diminished the role of the local coaches in daily operations.

Concerns have also arisen about the ability of Ogunmodede and Ilechukwu to step up if Chelle were to leave suddenly.

The NFF is reportedly considering reassigning the assistants to youth national teams, including the Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets, and Flamingos.

The NFF technical committee is set to convene in Abuja to discuss coaching positions across multiple national teams.

The goal is to enhance international experience within all national team squads while redistributing current staff effectively.

There is particular interest in Ogunmodede taking the Flying Eagles role, given his domestic success and experience working with senior internationals.

The former Remo Stars manager's potential appointment is seen as a way to retain talent within the Nigerian football ecosystem while addressing gaps created by possible departures at the senior level.

As the NFF plans these adjustments, attention remains on Chelle, whose European ambitions add suspense to Nigeria’s coaching future.

NFF issues warning to Eric Chelle

