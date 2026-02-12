Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has shared reasons for leaving Chippa United before the end of the season

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has parted ways with South African club Chippa United following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 29-year-old delivered an outstanding performance at the 35th edition of the continental tournament, keeping clean sheets throughout the knockout stages.

Nwabali was pivotal in Nigeria’s third-place finish, denying a Liverpool legend during the penalty shootout to secure a bronze medal for the Super Eagles at the 2025 AFCON.

He was later named Most Valuable Player in Nigeria’s matches against hosts Morocco and Egypt.

Chippa United had initially attempted to prevent Nwabali from honouring his AFCON call-up, but the goalkeeper defied the odds to feature at the tournament, where he made six appearances.

Why I left Chippa United - Nwabali

Speaking on his departure, Nwabali revealed that he was unhappy at Chippa United during the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

According to Kickoff, the former Lobi Stars goalkeeper confirmed he is open to playing anywhere in the world after mutually terminating his contract with the Gqeberha-based club.

Nwabali stressed that his personal happiness comes first in his professional career. He said:

"My happiness comes first. I can play anywhere I want to play; there is no restriction.

“I am open to any club, local or international. Football deals with happiness, and my happiness comes first.

The 2025 AFCON bronze medallist stated that the only calls he has received in the last few days are from his family members.

“There are no calls yet. The only calls are from my family and friends and people who are shocked at the news.”

Meanwhile, Nwabali is currently weighing up his next move after becoming a free agent, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Africa reportedly monitoring his situation, per ESPN.

Al Ettifaq have also been mentioned among interested parties, along with potential suitors in Rwanda and English Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Happiness is key - Ajewole

Kwara State football coach Ezekiel Ajewole has suggested that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali endured a lot during his time at Chippa United.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the NUGA silver medallist stressed that the mental health of the Super Eagles shot-stopper must be prioritised.

“A lot is happening behind the scenes, and we should not be quick to criticise Stanley Nwabali.

"The mental health of the player is very important, and if he feels the need to leave a toxic environment, then we cannot blame him for putting his happiness first.”

CAF sends message to Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his impressive display at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Wikki Tourists goalkeeper kept clean sheets against the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16, the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-finals and the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-finals.

