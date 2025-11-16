Nigeria will face DR Congo in a winner-takes-all African playoff for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs

31 nations have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Portugal, Ghana, and New Zealand

17 slots remain, promising high drama as countries battle for the final spots in North America

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is heating up, with Nigeria among the nations fighting to secure a place at the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Super Eagles will face DR Congo in a decisive African playoff final on Sunday, November 16

Nigeria is bidding to qualify for a seventh FIFA World Cup tournament after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Victory in this match will see Nigeria advance to the intercontinental playoffs, where six teams will battle for the final two tickets to football’s biggest stage.

Nigeria’s clash with DR Congo represents more than a game; it is a crucial opportunity to keep World Cup dreams alive.

As seen on CAF's official website, a win would propel the Eagles into the intercontinental playoff, placing them alongside nations from Asia, Oceania, and South America, all competing for the remaining slots.

With the stakes this high, the match could determine if the Super Eagles would be among the 48 nations at the World Cup, or they would watch the tournament from home.

All qualified teams for the World Cup

As the Super Eagles fight for survival, several countries have already confirmed their places at the tournament.

31 countries have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Portugal is the latest European side to qualify, cruising past Armenia 9-1 without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field, YEN.com.gh reports.

Europe currently has four confirmed teams, with twelve more to be decided in the coming months.

In Africa, nine nations, including Ghana, Morocco, and Senegal, have sealed their qualification, showcasing a mix of established giants and emerging challengers.

Asia has already secured eight teams, including Japan, Iran, and South Korea, while Oceania’s long-standing powerhouse, New Zealand, continues its regional dominance.

In South America, defending champions Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay are all set for the Mundial.

Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States automatically qualify, leaving three additional spots open in Concacaf.

With 31 nations already booked, the global landscape is taking shape.

17 slots still remaining

With 31 slots already filled for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 17 spots are up for grabs before the tournament qualification rounds up in March next year.

Africa’s last hope lies with Nigeria in their playoff against DR Congo.

Other regions will see fierce competition in intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, including nations like New Caledonia and Bolivia.

The race to the 2026 World Cup is far from over as each match carries weight, and every goal could be decisive.

For Nigeria, the next step is clear: defeat DR Congo to keep the dream alive and join the 31 nations that have already punched their ticket to the biggest football stage in the world.

Nigeria backed to qualify for World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cameroon football legend Joseph-Antoine Bell believes the Super Eagles enter Sunday’s crucial World Cup playoff final against DR Congo with a narrow but meaningful advantage.

The Cameroonian legend brushed off concerns that the extended clash might leave Nigeria at a disadvantage against a DR Congo side that defeated Cameroon in regulation time.

Source: Legit.ng