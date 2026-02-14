Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made a startling revelation about the Nigerian squad at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The former Mali manager guided the three-time African champions to a bronze-medal finish at the continental tournament

Chelle also shared his candid view on why the West African giants fell short of winning a fourth title

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has claimed that the squad presented at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was not his strongest.

Chelle paraded one of the most formidable attacks at the tournament, featuring Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray, Ademola Lookman of Atletico Madrid, and Moses Simon of Paris FC.

The former Mali coach guided Nigeria to a bronze-medal finish after defeating the Egypt national football team 4-2 on penalties at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick did not feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

We missed two key players - Chelle

Eric Chelle insisted he did not field his best team at the 2025 AFCON, stressing that the Super Eagles could have reached the final if two important players had been available for the tournament in Morocco.

According to the 48-year-old, the absence of Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest and Benjamin Fredrick of Brentford limited his options and forced a tactical reshuffle just days before the competition.

The former MC Oran coach added that both defenders were key members of the squad during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He said:

"If you take a closer look, we did not have two of our best players, Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations because of injury.

"In a tournament, you need your best players to switch ideas during matches, but we did not have them.

"Maybe it could have been different with them because they already understand how we want to play and the project we are building," according to OwnGoal.

How Aina sustained injury

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina sustained an injury during the clash against South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Toyota Free State Stadium on September 9.

The Nottingham Forest defender picked up a knock and was forced off as early as the 10th minute, with Bright Osayi-Samuel coming on as his replacement, per BBC.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina misses the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining an injury in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The full-back returned three months later, featuring in Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last January and also played during the AFCON.

Aina, who had been sidelined for 116 days following a hamstring injury sustained during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, was named in the starting line-up and played 69 minutes before being replaced by Nicolo Savona, per Live Scores.

Chelle eyes new players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has begun plans to overhaul the squad by gradually replacing ageing players following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Franco-Malian attempted to convince Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy to commit their international futures to Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but the moves failed to materialise.

Source: Legit.ng