Stanley Nwabali is currently without a club after leaving Chippa United as a free agent

Former Nigeria keeper Bassey Akpan says the timing of the exit could damage Nwabali’s career and national team standing

With the transfer window closed, the Super Eagles shot-stopper could be inactive for months

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Bassey Akpan has questioned the wisdom behind Stanley Nwabali’s decision to terminate his contract with Chippa United at this stage of the season. `

Nwabali, who spent four years with the South African club, recently confirmed that he is now a free agent and is willing to wait for the “right opportunity” before choosing his next destination.

Stanley Nwabali is reportedly facing backlash after choosing to leave Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Akpan believes the timing could not be worse.

Speaking on Brila FM, the ex-Enyimba goalkeeper argued that it is risky for a national team player to be without a club immediately after the transfer window has shut.

According to Bassey, had Nwabali made the decision earlier, he would have had a realistic chance of securing another team and maintaining match fitness.

“This is not the right time for him to terminate his contract. The transfer window has just closed, so why leave now? If the decision had been taken before the window opened, he would have had the chance to move and continue playing.”

Concerns over Nwabali’s match fitness

Akpan’s biggest worry is not just about contracts or negotiations, but about footballing rhythm.

Goalkeepers, perhaps more than any other position, rely heavily on regular game time to stay sharp.

For a Super Eagles regular, going months without competitive football could have serious consequences.

“It’s not good for a goalkeeper of his stature to be without a team,” Akpan stressed.

“For a national team goalkeeper, not playing regularly is a serious concern. The next transfer window is the summer window, around May or June. That means he could be without a club for several months.”

Nwabali reportedly admitted that he did not have a confirmed offer on the table before requesting his release, although reports suggest two clubs are currently interested in the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

While the Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper has insisted he is not desperate to rush into another deal, critics fear that the lack of immediate playing time could affect both his form and his confidence, per ESPN.

For a player who has enjoyed stability in South Africa, the sudden uncertainty represents a sharp turn in his career path.

Nwabali's decision is risky

Meanwhile, Nigerian football circles have reacted to Stanley Nwabali’s recent exit from Chippa United, with many questioning the timing and wisdom of the move.

Among the voices weighing in, Nigerian football expert Bright Akpotabor expressed concern over how the decision could impact the goalkeeper’s career and his prospects with the Super Eagles.

“Leaving Chippa United at this stage is a risky career move for Stanley Nwabali,” Bright Akpotabor told Legit.ng.

“The transfer window has closed and goalkeepers especially need regular competitive action to stay sharp, training alone can’t replace match experience. Going months without playing could dent his form, confidence and even his standing with the Super Eagles unless he finds a club soon.”

What next for Super Eagles keeper Nwabali?

At present, the exact reasons behind Nwabali’s contract termination remain unclear.

Stanley Nwabali is yet to receive any offer after leaving Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

For the Super Eagles goalkeeper, the coming months will be crucial as his club situation directly affects his chances of maintaining his place in the national team setup.

While Nwabali may yet secure a surprise move before the next window officially opens, the clock is ticking.

If no club emerges soon, the former Chippa United shot-stopper risks watching the remainder of the 2025/26 season from the sidelines, a scenario that could weaken his claim as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Chippa United coach explains Nwabali exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has broken his silence on Stanley Nwabali’s departure from the club, making it clear that he had no hand in the decision.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper ended his four-year contract with the Chilli Boyz last week after mutually terminating his contract.

Source: Legit.ng