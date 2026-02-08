Stanley Nwabali is a free agent after leaving Chippa United and already has suitors lining up

Simba SC and Raja Casablanca are two clubs closely linked with the Super Eagles goalkeeper

Nwabali’s AFCON form has raised his profile and made him one of the most wanted keepers in Africa right now

Stanley Nwabali’s exit from Chippa United has set the transfer market buzzing.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper is now a free agent, and interest has arrived almost instantly.

After his standout displays at AFCON, Nwabali is no longer just a reliable league keeper.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is a proven international name with options on the table. Two clubs, in particular, have emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

Two clubs battle to sign Nwabali

1. Simba SC (Tanzania)

Simba SC are one of the biggest clubs in East Africa, and they are watching Nwabali’s situation closely, One Football reports.

The Tanzanian giants regularly compete in the CAF Champions League and have a history of recruiting proven internationals to strengthen their squad.

For Simba, Nwabali would not just be a signing. He would be a statement.

His performances at AFCON showed calm under pressure, strong shot-stopping, and leadership from the back. Those are qualities Simba need as they push for continental relevance and domestic dominance.

At 29, Nwabali is entering the prime years for a keeper, and a club like Simba could give him the platform to match ambition with visibility.

With their financial muscle and hunger for silverware, Simba look like a realistic destination if they decide to move quickly.

2. Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

According to Sports News Africa, Raja Athletic Club are another heavyweight circling Nwabali.

The Moroccan side are known for their pedigree in African competitions and their passionate fan base. They also play in a league that often attracts scouts from Europe and the Middle East.

Raja’s interest makes sense. Nwabali made his biggest impression in Morocco during AFCON, where he handled pressure games and hostile crowds without blinking.

That tournament did more for his reputation than any club season could have.

A move to Raja would place Nwabali in a tactical league where goalkeepers are expected to be vocal, sharp with their feet, and brave in one-on-one situations.

It would also expose him to higher expectations week after week. For a player who wants to test himself beyond South Africa, Morocco offers a step up without jumping too far.

There is also the Champions League factor as Raja remain regular contenders, and Nwabali could become their long-term solution between the posts.

Why Nwabali’s exit changes everything

Nwabali’s departure from Chippa United came as a shock as he had been at the club for four years and was a key figure in their squad.

Head coach Vusumizi Vilakazi admitted the loss was painful, especially after what the goalkeeper achieved with Nigeria in Morocco.

“It is definitely a blow for us. His decision and everything surrounding it did not involve me.”

That comment hints at something important. Nwabali did not walk away without a plan.

After AFCON, his value rose sharply, and it is unlikely he would leave mid-contract without firm interest elsewhere.

Middle Eastern clubs are also believed to be monitoring him, but African giants appear to be first in line.

