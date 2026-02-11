NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has provided the latest update on Eric Chelle’s contract extension talks

Chelle has a year left on his contract after leading Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal

The Malian will continue as head coach, but there are discussions on whether his contract should be extended

Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has provided the latest update on Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s future.

Chelle’s future has been a topic of discussion since he led Nigeria to win the bronze medal against Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on January 17, 2026.

Eric Chelle has one year left on his Super Eagles contract. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

There is already a confirmation from NFF that Chelle will continue in his role as the head coach of the Nigerian national team, but the question is for how long?

The Franco-Malian manager has a year left on the two-year contract he signed when he accepted the Super Eagles coaching job on January 7, 2025.

Nigerians are split about his future. Some want him sacked, others want him to stay but only within his contract, while others want his contract extended.

Gusau speaks about Chelle’s future

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has spoken about the discussions around Chelle’s contract extension after winning the AFCON 2025 bronze medal.

Gusau claimed that the NFF is willing to be patient for Chelle to fulfil his remaining 12 months before making a decision on whether he continues or leaves.

“We still have a one-year contract with Eric, and therefore, whatever interest anyone will show in him, it has to wait until his contract expires,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

“And basically, you know, we don't want to bring some distraction on him because we quite well understand that he enjoys working with Nigeria.”

Gusau is banking on Eric Chelle’s self-expressed belief in the Super Eagles to convince him to continue working with the team beyond his contract.

“He has so much belief in the Super Eagles, and he has every confidence that he can achieve all his dreams with the Super Eagles. So, that’s the key thing that I believe in, and I know we discussed it several times with him,” he added.

Ibrahim Gusau provides update on Eric Chelle's future. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

“And to us, as I have said, we believe in him. When the time comes, we definitely make Nigerians know the way forward. But Eric is part of the Super Eagles, and he continues to be part of the Super Eagles.”

Chelle turned down offers from other African countries, including Tunisia and Angola, the former of which qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Mali head coach was recently linked to the vacant Olympique Marseille job after the club parted ways with Roberto de Zerbi.

Eric Chelle dreams of Real Madrid job

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle dreams of being the first African coach to manage Real Madrid and handpicks a Super Eagles star as his potential first signing.

The manager’s highest club coaching career was in the French Ligue 1 and the Algerian Ligue 1, before venturing into international management.

Source: Legit.ng