Chippa coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says he was not part of the talks that led to Stanley Nwabali’s exit

The decision was handled directly between the Super Eagles goalkeeper and the Chippa club chairman

Nwabali is now a free agent and attracting interest from top African clubs

Chippa United head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has broken his silence on Stanley Nwabali’s departure from the club, making it clear that he had no hand in the decision.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper ended his four-year contract with the Chilli Boyz last week after mutually terminating his contract.

The timing raised eyebrows, coming barely weeks after the 29-year-old’s return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he impressed for Nigeria.

Vilakazi admitted the exit came as a blow to his Chippa squad, especially given Nwabali’s status as club captain and first-choice goalkeeper. But he stressed that the process was handled without his involvement.

“It is a blow for us, looking at how Stanley did in Morocco. He’s a super keeper, but obviously with his decisions, I’m not involved in that,” Vilakazi was quoted by FAR Post.

According to the coach, the talks that led to Nwabali’s exit were conducted directly between the player and the club chairman. By the time the decision was concluded, it was already settled.

“So it was a discussion between him and the chairman, and they’ve agreed. I will only work with people who are in the system.”

Nwabali’s rise in African football

Nwabali joined Chippa United in 2022 and steadily built a reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the South African Premiership.

The goalkeeper’s consistency and shot-stopping ability earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles, where he later established himself as the first choice ahead of Maduka Okoye.

Nwabali’s performances at AFCON 2025 in Morocco further boosted his profile as he played a key role in Nigeria’s campaign and left the tournament with his stock at its highest level yet.

Over the past year, he has been linked with several clubs across Africa and beyond, including Raja Casablanca, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs, according to Africa Top Sports.

Despite the interest, earlier negotiations failed to materialise into a transfer, and he remained at Chippa United.

With his contract now terminated, Nwabali is officially a free agent.

Reports suggest he is already on the radar of African heavyweights such as Simba SC of Tanzania and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca, while interest from outside the continent has not been ruled out.

At 29, Nwabali is entering what should be the prime years of his career, and his AFCON display has made him a hot prospect in the transfer market.

A move to a bigger club would offer him the chance to compete for trophies and play at a higher level regularly.

Nwabali speaks on next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali has spoken about his next move after leaving Premier Soccer League club Chippa United on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

There were reports that Nwabali had another club lurking before requesting to leave Chippa, but he denied this, claiming he had no offers.

