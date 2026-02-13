West Ham have made the first official move to explore a summer deal for Samuel Chukwueze.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are monitoring the Super Eagles winger’s situation closely

AC Milan are open to selling if their valuation for Chukwueze is met, setting up a transfer battle

Samuel Chukwueze is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names ahead of the summer transfer window, with four Premier League clubs now leading the chase for his signature.

West Ham United have reportedly taken the first concrete step toward signing Chukwueze, beginning early preparations to strengthen their attack for next season.

The London club is believed to have made initial enquiries into the Nigerian winger’s availability, signalling serious interest ahead of the summer window, despite the forward recently losing his mother after a long battle with illness.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, West Ham have contacted Chukwueze’s representatives to understand the conditions of a possible deal once the campaign ends.

The move is seen as part of a wider rebuild as the London club looks to inject pace and creativity into their attack.

However, the Hammers’ pursuit depends heavily on their Premier League survival.

Currently hovering just above the relegation zone, their hopes of landing a high-profile signing like Chukwueze rest on maintaining top-flight status.

Fulham spell revives Chukwueze’s market value

Chukwueze is still owned by AC Milan but is spending the season on loan at Fulham, where he has gradually worked his way into manager Marco Silva’s plans.

Although not an automatic starter, the 26-year-old has delivered when called upon, registering three goals and four assists in just 12 Premier League appearances as seen on Transfermarkt, despite missing games due to AFCON duty.

Chukwueze’s performances have showcased the explosive pace and direct dribbling that made him famous in Spain.

Fulham hold an option to make the deal permanent for a fee believed to be just over £21 million, but uncertainty over whether they will activate that clause has opened the door for rival clubs to circle.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa join the chase

Chukwueze’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are both understood to be tracking the Nigerian winger’s progress closely, with scouts impressed by his renewed confidence and productivity.

Before his move to Italy, the Nigerian built a formidable reputation with Villarreal, where he became one of La Liga’s most dangerous wide attackers.

Across more than 200 appearances, the 26-year-old winger recorded 37 goals and 29 assists, including memorable performances in European competition.

That form earned him a transfer to Milan, but inconsistency and competition for places limited his impact in Serie A.

His return to England has reignited belief that he can thrive again in a fast-paced league suited to his style.

With AC Milan open to selling and multiple clubs circling, Chukwueze now finds himself at the centre of a brewing transfer tussle.

Why Chukwueze struggled at AC Milan

