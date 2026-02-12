A former Super Eagles coach has mentioned the best position in which Ademola Lookman can operate effectively

Atletico Madrid will take on Barcelona in the semi-final of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey

The Nigerian international scored a goal on his debut against Real Betis in the quarter-final

A former Super Eagles coach has spoken about Ademola Lookman’s best position ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Barcelona on Thursday, February 12.

Both sides will face off at the Wanda Metropolitano before the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou on March 3.

Atletico thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in the quarter-finals, while Barcelona edged Albacete 2-1 to book their place in the last four.

Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman normally plays on the wing. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman marked his debut with a goal and an assist, helping Atletico secure an impressive victory.

Peseiro names Lookman’s best position

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro believes Diego Simeone will get the best out of Lookman if he deploys him as a striker.

According to Marca, the Portuguese tactician described the Nigerian’s greatest asset as his footwork.

The 65-year-old added that Lookman is one of the most decisive players he has coached.

“On the wing, he creates imbalance and makes good diagonal runs, but his best position is as a striker. He’s very decisive when operating in the inside channels because that’s where he shoots, dribbles, or provides assists.

"His greatest strength is his footwork, although he is also very strong in behind, as we saw on his debut. That’s another quality that can cause problems for Barcelona.”

Lookman needs freedom - Peseiro

Al-Ula coach Jose Peseiro stated that Simeone must give Lookman the freedom to express himself if he wants to maximise the player’s potential.

The former Zamalek manager noted that the Nigerian has been impressive since joining Atletico Madrid. He said:

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro mentions Ademola Lookman's best position. Photo by: MB Media and Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

“Playing like this just three days after arriving can only be explained by his quality. We need to be patient because he still has to adapt, but it’s already clear that he doesn’t feel pressure.

"By giving him freedom and embracing his audacity and creativity, Lookman has the potential to enjoy great seasons and make his mark at Atletico.”

Lookman has recorded 11 goals and nine assists in 41 appearances during the 2025/26 season.

Flick backs Kounde to stop Lookman

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has placed his trust in Jules Kounde to deal with Ademola Lookman in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Flick also acknowledged Atlético’s collective strength, warning that Lookman’s presence only adds to the difficulty of an already complex tactical battle.

The German coach praised Simeone’s side for their discipline and structure, while stressing that Barcelona must remain compact and alert against quick transitions, per beIN Sports.

Simeone reveals La Liga’s best position

Legit.ng earlier reported that Diego Simeone revealed Ademola Lookman’s best position ahead of his La Liga debut against Betis on Saturday.

The manager praised Lookman as a versatile player who offers him a variety of options in attack and has a different skillset from his existing attackers.

Source: Legit.ng