Spanish La Liga giant Barcelona has reportedly set its sights on Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Osimhen was in hot demand by top European clubs since helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in 2023, but a move failed to materialise.

Robert Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season. Photo by Judit Cartiel.

Source: Getty Images

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli for the 2023/24 season and helped the club win the Turkish Super League and Cup double.

Galatasaray broke the Turkish transfer record and paid €75 million to sign him permanently, beating competition from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Osimhen rejected the offer from most European clubs after their salary proposal fell short of what he was earning at Napoli and was unwilling to take a pay cut.

Barcelona targets Victor Osimhen

According to Goal, Robert Lewandowski’s contract expires this summer, and despite having an option for a further year, Barcelona has decided against extending his stay.

The club believes it is time to move on and sign a younger striker with the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez on their radar, with loan star Marcus Rashford also able to fill the spot, as noted by Sport.

According to a rumour going viral on social media via Matchday HQ, Osimhen is one of the strikers Barcelona could look at to replace Lewandowski.

The news received mixed reactions from Barcelona fans, many of whom don't want the striker after his recent antics of emotional reactions towards his teammates.

@FCBPedri5 wrote:

“Yamal fans and Osimhen fans fighting because Yamal didn’t pass a through ball to Osimhen after a 1–1 draw against Celta would be a war on here.”

@Izu_official wrote:

“Make we lose match and Osimhen go vex grab Pedri for neck… omo I go nearly crase.”

@Heisprincemike wrote:

“Na every matchday he go dey punch Pedri for face if he spin twice without passing to him. I no want.”

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 1-0 win over Liverpool. Photo by Murat Akbas/dia images.

Source: Getty Images

A few others are concerned about the financial aspect as he cost Galatasaray €75 million and earns €21 million net per annum, a figure Barcelona can not afford.

The Turkish champions would want to recoup their investment, and his current salary after tax in Spain is not feasible for Barcelona under their current finances.

The Catalan club is cost-cutting to save their finances, with many of their top earners on the transfer list, making a deal for Osimhen nearly impossible.

Barcelona decided Rashford's future

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona has decided to sign Marcus Rashford permanently after only 10 matches into his season-long loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona has an option to make his loan deal permanent for about €25 million and is said to be satisfied with the England international’s early inputs.

