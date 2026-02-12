Atletico Madrid has received a key advantage ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Barcelona

Atletico and Barcelona book a semi-final date after beating Real Betis and Albacete, respectively

Barcelona will be without multiple key players for the crucial match as injuries hit Hansi Flick’s side

Atletico Madrid has been handed an advantage ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Barcelona on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The two sides are set to clash in the first leg of the semi-final at the Wanda Metropolitano before the second leg at Camp Nou on March 3, 2026.

5 key Barcelona stars set to miss Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Photo by David Ramirez.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Betis 5-0 in the quarter-final, while Barcelona defeated Albacete second-tier side 2-1 to book their spot in the last four.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored and assisted on his debut to help Los Rojiblancos win, though they lost to the same opponent in the league days later.

Barcelona to play without 5 players

The club released a statement on X confirming that Marcus Rashford had joined the injury list ahead of their match against Atletico.

“The first team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou. The player will miss Thursday's Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid,” the statement reads.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, during his pre-match conference, has confirmed that he will be without five key players for the trip to Madrid.

Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Pedri are long-term absentees, while Raphinha, who was hopeful of returning for the game, requires a little more patience.

“We’ve had a few problems. Rashford isn’t ready. He took a hit against Mallorca. It’s not good news, but I have complete confidence in my team,” he said.

“We have to look after him [Raphinha] because he’s a player who gives everything and plays with great intensity. It’s a situation I don’t like because we need him. Just as we need Pedri, Gavi, Andreas and Marcus.”

Barcelona arrived in Madrid on Wednesday evening, 24 hours before the match on Thursday, after adverse weather conditions altered their flight plan.

Simeone mum over Lookman chat

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone remains tight-lipped over the conversation he had with Ademola Lookman ahead of the crucial match.

Diego Simeone refuses to disclose conversation with Ademola Lookman. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona will be Lookman’s biggest test since he joined Atletico at the start of this month, and it is expected that the manager will have made him understand the importance.

However, as noted by Marca, the Argentine manager gave a sharp no for an answer when he was asked during his pre-match conference.

How Barcelona rejected Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona rejected Lookman twice before he eventually moved to La Liga, joining their rivals Atletico Madrid.

Lookman had been trying to leave Atalanta since the summer of 2024, and despite being offered to Barcelona twice, the Blaugrana overlooked him.

Source: Legit.ng