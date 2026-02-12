Barcelona featured Ademola Lookman in their match preview versus Atletico Madrid ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is backing Jules Kounde to handle the Nigerian winger’s growing threat

Lookman’s strong knockout record makes him a major danger despite Barcelona’s dominant history

Barcelona have sent a clear signal of respect and caution ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final showdown with Atlético Madrid by spotlighting Ademola Lookman as one of the key players to watch.

The Nigerian forward has enjoyed a blistering start to life in Spain since joining Atletico from Atalanta before January deadline day, and his rapid impact has not gone unnoticed by the Catalan giants.

Barcelona features Ademola Lookman in their match preview image for the Copa del Rey clash vs Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of Thursday’s first-leg clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Barcelona, as seen on X (formerly Twitter), featured Lookman prominently in their official match preview alongside Dani Olmo.

The gesture underlined just how seriously Hansi Flick’s side is taking the winger’s threat, despite missing Marcus Rashford for the encounter.

Lookman has wasted no time making his mark in Madrid.

The Nigerian forward produced a goal and an assist on his Copa del Rey debut as Atletico thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in the quarter-finals, immediately establishing himself as a difference-maker in Diego Simeone’s attack.

Flick backs Kounde to stop Lookman

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has placed his trust in Jules Kounde to deal with Lookman’s pace and directness down the flank, MARCA reports.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick remains optimistic Ademola Lookman can be caged by Jules Kounde.

With the Nigerian expected to operate on Atletico’s left side, Kounde is likely to be given the task of neutralising one of La Liga’s most in-form attackers.

Flick also acknowledged Atlético’s collective strength, warning that Lookman’s presence only adds to the difficulty of an already complex tactical battle.

The German coach praised Simeone’s side for their discipline and structure, while stressing that Barcelona must remain compact and alert against quick transitions.

Lookman’s big-game reputation grows

Lookman’s reputation for delivering in knockout competitions is already well established.

During his time in England, the 28-year-old forward recorded five goal involvements in eight FA Cup appearances and scored twice in the EFL Cup.

In Italy, Lookman added three goals and one assist in five Coppa Italia matches, further cementing his status as a player for high-pressure moments.

The Atletico Madrid forward’s early performances in Spain suggest that trend will continue.

Spanish pundits have already tipped him as a potential match-winner against Barcelona, whose defence will be tested by his ability to run directly at opponents.

History favours Barcelona

Despite Atletico’s ambitions, history leans in Barcelona’s favour.

The Blaugrana have won eight of the last ten meetings between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last eight Copa del Rey clashes with Atletico.

That record offers Flick’s men confidence, but the emergence of Lookman introduces a new variable into an already intense rivalry.

