Ex-England international Michael Carrick is likely to miss out on becoming Manchester United's permanent coach

The 44-year-old set a unique record since taking over in January, taking the Red Devils to the top four in two months

The board of the 20-time Premier League winners are considering naming a former Chelsea manager

Manchester United is reportedly set to ignore Michael Carrick for the second time and appoint another manager permanently.

The Red Devils legend has been impressive since returning to the club in January 2026, recording four straight wins and one draw. Manchester United is the only club unbeaten in 2026.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winners were on the verge of recording their first defeat at London Stadium as West Ham took the lead and maintained it till the 90th minute.

Manchester United management snubs Michael Carrick as coach.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored in the 90+6 minutes with an assist from Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbueno to give Manchester United a deserved one point.

Michael Carrick has recorded a win over title contenders, Arsenal and Manchester United, ending the eight-match winless streak against Tottenham.

Man United eye former Chelsea boss

Despite the impressive run under Michael Carrick, Manchester United’s hierarchy are reportedly considering other managerial options following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club are keen to appoint a manager with a proven track record of winning trophies and sustained success. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to remain unconvinced by Carrick’s unbeaten streak.

Reports suggest that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is high on United’s shortlist, as he fits the profile of the experienced coach the club desires, per Sky Sports.

The German tactician is currently in charge of England’s national team and is expected to lead the Three Lions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his contract set to expire after the tournament.

Tuchel famously guided Chelsea to the 2021 UEFA Champions League title and has also won multiple league trophies in France and Germany.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have expressed their disappointment in the club's decision not to confirm Michael Carrick as manager. Read them below:

@Oluwagbemiga_7p said:

"Just because of a draw, mahn being Manchester United manager is no joke, all the other big 6 sides don't get this level of smoke at all."

@BorzUnited wrote:

"Tuchel to Man United? Either he brings the discipline to smesh the league, or Old Trafford burns down. No in-between. The Premier League isn't ready."

Manchester United are set to land England manager Thomas Tuchel at the club.

@Jesse_K_Zoaka added:

"It will be a set back to bring in someone else with a different philosophy than Carrick currently.

"He has built a team in a very short time and that only points that he will build a more formidable team over a longer period."

Robin Van Persie backed for Man United job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Robin van Persie could one day take charge at Manchester United.

The former Arsenal captain, who later won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, is still fondly remembered at Old Trafford for his role in the club’s last Premier League triumph in 2013.

