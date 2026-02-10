Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has been tipped as a future Manchester United manager

The former Man United forward is building his coaching career in the Netherlands with Feyenoord

Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run has boosted his chances of landing the job permanently

Manchester United’s hunt for a new permanent manager has taken an unexpected turn. After sacking Ruben Amorim following a troubled 14-month spell, the club handed interim control to Michael Carrick.

Few expected the former midfielder to steady the ship so quickly, but four straight wins have dragged the Red Devils back into the Champions League places and changed the mood around Old Trafford.

Carrick’s calm touch has earned him praise from players and fans alike. His side looks organised, sharper in transition, and harder to beat.

With results at Old Trafford improving, talk has grown that Manchester United might stick with one of their own rather than gamble on another high-profile appointment.

Still, the shortlist remains crowded, with Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti continuing to be linked, both offering experience and trophies.

But a new name has now entered the conversation, one that carries emotional weight for supporters and a complicated history with both Arsenal and United.

Robin Van Persie backed for Man United job

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Robin van Persie could one day take charge at Manchester United, Metro UK reports.

The former Arsenal captain, who later won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, is still fondly remembered at Old Trafford for his role in the club’s last Premier League triumph in 2013.

Van Persie’s 30-goal season under Sir Alex Ferguson remains one of the most decisive individual campaigns in modern league history.

Gullit says Van Persie has grown into a serious coach since retiring and hopes to see him on the Man United bench in the future.

He admits the former Arsenal striker is under pressure in the Netherlands, where expectations follow him because of his playing career.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Van Persie began coaching at Heerenveen and now works with Feyenoord, a job that has placed him under constant scrutiny.

His journey from Arsenal hero to Man United champion gives him a rare link to both clubs, though it also makes him a divisive figure in English football history.

Man United yet to make long-term decision

For now, Carrick holds the advantage as results at Old Trafford have given him momentum, and players appear comfortable with his methods.

Manchester United’s recent win over Tottenham and a busy schedule ahead will test whether the revival is sustainable or only a short burst of form.

Van Persie, by contrast, represents a longer-term idea rather than an immediate fix. His coaching career is still in its early phase, and his struggles at Feyenoord show he has lessons to learn.

