Former Arsenal Star Backed to Become Man United’s Next Manager Despite Carrick’s Fine Start
- Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has been tipped as a future Manchester United manager
- The former Man United forward is building his coaching career in the Netherlands with Feyenoord
- Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run has boosted his chances of landing the job permanently
Manchester United’s hunt for a new permanent manager has taken an unexpected turn. After sacking Ruben Amorim following a troubled 14-month spell, the club handed interim control to Michael Carrick.
Few expected the former midfielder to steady the ship so quickly, but four straight wins have dragged the Red Devils back into the Champions League places and changed the mood around Old Trafford.
Carrick’s calm touch has earned him praise from players and fans alike. His side looks organised, sharper in transition, and harder to beat.
With results at Old Trafford improving, talk has grown that Manchester United might stick with one of their own rather than gamble on another high-profile appointment.
Still, the shortlist remains crowded, with Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti continuing to be linked, both offering experience and trophies.
But a new name has now entered the conversation, one that carries emotional weight for supporters and a complicated history with both Arsenal and United.
Robin Van Persie backed for Man United job
Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Robin van Persie could one day take charge at Manchester United, Metro UK reports.
The former Arsenal captain, who later won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, is still fondly remembered at Old Trafford for his role in the club’s last Premier League triumph in 2013.
Van Persie’s 30-goal season under Sir Alex Ferguson remains one of the most decisive individual campaigns in modern league history.
Gullit says Van Persie has grown into a serious coach since retiring and hopes to see him on the Man United bench in the future.
He admits the former Arsenal striker is under pressure in the Netherlands, where expectations follow him because of his playing career.
As seen on Transfermarkt, Van Persie began coaching at Heerenveen and now works with Feyenoord, a job that has placed him under constant scrutiny.
His journey from Arsenal hero to Man United champion gives him a rare link to both clubs, though it also makes him a divisive figure in English football history.
Man United yet to make long-term decision
For now, Carrick holds the advantage as results at Old Trafford have given him momentum, and players appear comfortable with his methods.
Manchester United’s recent win over Tottenham and a busy schedule ahead will test whether the revival is sustainable or only a short burst of form.
Van Persie, by contrast, represents a longer-term idea rather than an immediate fix. His coaching career is still in its early phase, and his struggles at Feyenoord show he has lessons to learn.
Man United win fourth consecutive match
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their matchday 25 English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7.
The Red Devils secured a crucial victory over the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League champions to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng