Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick has equalled the winning record of Ruben Amorim

The Red Devils defeated Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday, February 1, with Benjamin Sesko scoring the winning goal

Carrick explained how Manchester United secured the maximum three points in extra time

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has equalled Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's record during his spell with the Red Devils.

The 20-time Premier League winner defeated Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 1, propelling them back to the top four with 41 points.

Michael Carrick equals Ruben Amorim's winning record after three games in charge of Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils went in front in the 19th minute, thanks to a beautiful header from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who converted Bruno Fernandes’s free-kick.

England defender Harry Maguire and Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbeumo went close either side of half-time before Manchester United scored their second goal.

In the 56th minute, United doubled the lead through Cunha, who was included in the starting line-up following the injury of Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu.

Fulham began their comeback with two goals in six minutes in the last five minutes of regular time.

Mexican forward Raul Jimenez converted a penalty before Kevin equalised for the visitors (first Premier League goal), moments into stoppage time.

However, Manchester United responded through substitute Benjamin Sesko, four minutes into added time, to spark jubilant scenes inside Old Trafford, per rfi.

Carrick equals Amorim’s EPL record

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has now matched Ruben Amorim’s record of three consecutive Premier League wins.

According to Utdreports, it took the Portuguese coach 37 league matches to achieve the feat.

Carrick, who took over in January, recorded victories against Manchester City (2-0), Arsenal (3-2) and Fulham (3-2).

Manchester United fans have reacted to the record set by Michael Carrick. Read them below:

@GregG43212 said:

"That’s an incredible start for Carrick three wins from three shows immediate impact compared to Amorim’s slower climb."

@skillzboss wrote:

"That’s not luck, that’s clarity, courage, and proper United DNA. Thank you Carrick 👏👏👏."

@ProWFinesse added:

"We'll see how it goes for the rest of the season, but I think he could be the man who will take Manchester Utd back to the promised land."

@deaneddie75 said:

"Ruben was too obessed with his system than looking o the reality of his situation i blame mufc for the hire and ruben for being stubborn but mufc board more than him."

Benjamin Sesko scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their Premier League match against Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Nigerian sports journalist Tosin Ojo said Ruben Amorim destroyed the team but Michael Carrick has brought back the old glory of the club. She said:

"Manchester United fans all over the world are happy with the performance of the Red Devils since Michael Carrick took over. We have not been this happy in the last seven years, and I want to tell you that if the team continues like this, Manchester United will finish in the top three."

Carrick reacts after win vs Fulham

Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick admitted that the encounter between the Red Devils and Fulham was a tough game.

According to People's Person, Carrick explained that The Cottagers also gave a good fight against Manchester City, where they almost staged a comeback from 5-1. He said:

"I knew today was going to be really a tough game. They’ve showed that this is a really good team. We knew today was going to be a big challenge. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, it wasn’t going to go smoothly.

“Even at 2-0, they were 5-1 down against City and ended up coming back to 5-4. We knew that going into the game."

