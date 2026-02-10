Manchester United secured a vital point against West Ham United at London Stadium on Tuesday, February 10

Slovenia forward scored a 90+6-minute goal to cancel Tomas Soucek's second-half strike

The draw saw Manchester United maintain fourth place in the Premier League standings, with Chelsea sitting fifth after a draw versus Leeds

The Hammers handed the Red Devils their first draw of 2026 since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko scores an equaliser for Manchester United against West Ham at London Stadium. Photo by: Ian Kington / AFP.

Benjamin Sesko scored in the dying minutes of the second half, cancelling out Tomas Soucek’s 50th-minute strike.

In the 9th minute, West Ham got the first attempt on goal as Jarrod Bowen's header from the centre of the box missed to the right with an assist from Crysencio Summerville with a cross.

Four minutes later, Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved an effort from Crysencio Summerville, denying the home team a goal.

In the 17th minute, Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbeumo delivered a cross following a corner but Harry Maguire's header missed the left post.

In the 50th minute, Tomas Soucek scored the opener with a powerful left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left, following an assist from Bowen.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored a header inside the box but was ruled out after a Video Assistant Review (VAR) in the 64th minute.

In the 90+6 minute, Bryan Mbeumo sends a dangerous ball into the box and Benjamin Sesko produces an exquisite volley to draw the visitors level, per Vavel.

Carrick reacts to the draw vs West Ham

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has hailed the performance of Benjamin Sesko against West Ham United.

According to BBC, Carrick explained that the one point against the Hammers did not come easily. He said:

"Fantastic finish. He (Sesko) has done it again. It is important. It is a great finish. Delighted for him. Another big goal and a good step."

"For where we are and being together for a short space of time, In the end we have took a point. It didn't come easy and tonight we found a way to take a point. We will take some positives from it."

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick is yet to lose a match since taking over from Ruben Amorin. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Fans have reacted to the performance of Manchester United against West Ham. Read them below:

@Khaytweets said:

"You’re not that club anymore. Just rest 😂

"Manchester United are officially back to factory settings.

"Very small club."

@UTD_Tori wrote:

"Good job for grabbing that late point. We were off today but that was brilliant from Sesko 💪🏿."

@PCM122589 added:

"May be got a draw but Amad, Mbeaumo, Cunha, all so poor up front. Decision making poor and to slow to get into West Ham back line. Sometimes too greedy trying to do too much instead of moving the ball quickly."

@odunadebusuyi said:

"SESKO IN THE 96TH!!! 🚀 What a finish, audacious flick from Mbeumo’s assist. a point will do at this point!😭 Never say never REDS. Gutted to drop 2, but massive character to the team 💪❤️‍🔥."

