Argentine defender Cristian Romero has apologised to his Tottenham teammates after his early red card against Manchester United

The 27-year-old has received a total of six red cards since joining Spurs from Atalanta in 2022/23

The former Juventus star earned praise from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario despite being sent off in the encounter

Manchester United secured a vital 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7.

The duo of Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbenumo and Portugal's star Bruno Fernandes ensured that the Red Devils won their fourth consecutive match in the Premier League.

The Premier League giants were able to score their first goal, nine minutes after Argentine defender Cristian Romero was sent off.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario convey Cristian Romero message after receiving a red card against Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Romero seeks forgiveness from teammates

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario revealed that Cristian Romero has expressed regret to his teammates following the red card against the Red Devils.

The Italian shot stopper explained that Romero took full responsibility for his red card and explained that it could have been avoided.

The 29-year-old said he believes the captain would recover from his setback and continue to play key roles as the captain of the team throughout the season. He said:

“Of course, he's disappointed, because he knows that this red card could have been avoided. He apologised.

“Our captain today made a mistake, but we know the player he is.

“He's going to come back stronger and will help us massively going through the rest of the season."

Cristian Romero has been sent off six times since making his Premier League debut in 2021, more red cards than any other player in the league over the past five years, per UK Standard.

Vicario addresses Tottenham's struggles

Following Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Manchester United, Spurs now sit in 14th position with 29 points, losing 10 matches.

Guglielmo Vicario during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Source: Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario explained that the team is struggling in terms of results and has recorded two wins out of 16 matches, per Yahoo Sports.

The Italian emphasised that the team is working hard under challenging circumstances and that effort must not be overlooked. He said:

"It depends how you see things in life. The reality is that in terms of results we have struggled a lot.

“Two wins in the last 16 is not acceptable for this football club, but we don't have to forget how we are trying to push ourselves in tough conditions. This is the reality.

"Of course we have had a brilliant Champions League campaign so far and playing every three games I have already played 36 games and I am proud of myself for doing this but for the outfield players it is tough, so it depends how you see things in life."

