Manchester United have recorded their fourth consecutive win in the English Premier League this season

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes ensured the Red Devils defeated Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United captain Fernandes has revealed how interim manager Michael Carrick transformed the team

Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their matchday 25 English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 7.

The Red Devils secured a crucial victory over the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League champions to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United created the first opportunity of the game in the 11th minute when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro unleashed a long-range effort that was pushed away by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

A minute later, Tottenham responded through Conor Gallagher, whose shot at the near post was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

In the 20th minute, Brazilian winger Matheus Cunha went close to opening the scoring, curling his effort narrowly wide from outside the box.

United’s dominance paid off in the 29th minute when Argentine defender Cristian Romero was sent off, reducing Spurs to ten men. The dismissal marked Romero’s sixth red card since joining Tottenham, per One Football.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the 38th minute as Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo calmly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner.

Casemiro nearly doubled the lead shortly after, but Vicario reacted well to tip his effort over the bar.

Five minutes into the second half, Ivorian forward Amad Diallo thought he had scored, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Tottenham held on until the 80th minute when United sealed the win. Bruno Fernandes guided Benjamin Sesko’s header into the net, confirming a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Bruno Fernandes hails Michael Carrick

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has commended interim manager Michael Carrick for reshaping the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese mentioned how the ex-United star placed trust in the squad and encouraged players to take ownership of the games.

The 31-year-old explained that Carrick has always shown traits of a manager who would succeed in the management of players.

The former Sporting CP star said the players are currently aware of the pressure that comes with wearing the Manchester United shirt and high standards expected at Old Trafford. He said:

"I think Michael came in with the right idea of giving the players the freedom to take responsibility on the pitch to do the decisions that were needed.

"I think he remembers what I told him the last time he was manager. I think Michael could be a great manager, and he’s just shown it.

"Michael has won everything here, he knows what it means for these fans and how much is needed to win at this football club," per UK Mirror.

Fans react to Manchester United's win

@Gbamila_joe said:

"We are going to the Champions League next season."

@footyaudit001 wrote:

"Four wins in a row.

"Some clubs still need £1bn and another “project” to compete.

"Michael Carrick is the man for the Job."

@UnitedvTalk added:

"Big up Mbeumo for the opener, Bruno sealing it like the captain he is, Mainoo & Dalot everywhere! Carrick has us playing with belief & intensity. 2-0 over Spurs – momentum is real."

Carrick equals Amorim's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has equalled Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's record during his spell with the Red Devils.

The 20-time Premier League winner defeated Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 1, propelling them back to the top four with 41 points.

