Cristian Romero will miss Tottenham's next four matches after he was sent off against Manchester United

The Spurs captain was shown a direct red card by referee Michael Oliver for serious foul play on Casemiro in his side's 2-0 loss to Man United

Legit.ng explains why the defender will miss four games, and not the usual three, and the games he will miss

Cristian Romero will serve a four-match suspension after being sent off during Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, February 7, in the Premier League.

The Tottenham captain was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute at Old Trafford by referee Michael Oliver for a challenge on Casemiro that was deemed reckless.

Cristian Romero issued his second red card this season and will now miss Tottenham's next four matches in the Premier League. Photo: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Michael Oliver's decision was confirmed by VAR, with the Premier League confirming that the challenge was made with excessive force and endangered an opponent.

Why Cristian Romero received four-game ban

Ordinarily, a direct red card for serious foul play carries a three-match ban, but Romero will serve a four-match suspension, given that this is his second red card of the season.

Under Premier League rules, as detailed in the FA’s guidelines on multiple dismissals, a second sending-off in the same campaign automatically results in an additional one-match ban.

Recall that Romero was sent off against Liverpool in December after kicking out at the Reds defender Ibrahima Konaté.

Which matches will Cristian Romero miss?

As a result of his second red card this season, Romero will now miss Spurs' game against Newcastle on Tuesday, February 10, before missing the north London derby against Arsenal on February 22. The Gunners move nine points clear on the table after a resounding 3-0 victory against Sunderland in match-day 25.

Romero will also be unavailable for the trip to Fulham on March 1 and the home fixture against Crystal Palace four days later.

Michael Oliver issues Cristian Romero his second red card this season. Photo: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

He is not expected to return to domestic action until Tottenham’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield on March 15.

The Argentine centre-back will be available for Tottenham's Champions League Round of 16 game against one of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, or Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray on March 10 or 11.

Embattled Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank says he has no regrets selecting 27-year-old Cristian Romero as his captain.

“No regrets about making him captain. He has apologised to his teammates in the changing room. I think he's one of the most important players," he said via the club's website.

Source: Legit.ng