French manager Arsene Wenger has raised concerns about Arsenal following their home defeat to Manchester United

The Gunners lost 3-2 to the Red Devils, suffering their first defeat in 13 games in all competition

Wenger attributed the defeat to Arsenal's over-reliance on a particular pattern and weakness of the backline

Arsenal suffered a major setback in their English Premier League title chase after losing 3–2 to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25.

The Gunners came into the game in strong form following a 3-1 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, while the Red Devils arrived in north London full of confidence after a 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City.

How Manchester United edged out Arsenal

Arsenal took the lead in the 29th minute through an own goal by Lisandro Martínez, but Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbeumo responded eight minutes later with a clinical finish.

Manchester United went ahead for the first time in the match in the 50th minute, when Danish international Patrick Dorgu capped a well-constructed move with a superb goal.

The hosts pushed hard and were rewarded in the 84th minute when Mikel Merino found the net from a corner kick.

However, three minutes later, Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha produced a decisive moment, firing a stunning long-range effort to silence the Emirates crowd and secure a statement victory for Michael Carrick.

Despite the defeat, Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 23 matches, while Manchester City sit second on 46 points, increasing the pressure on Mikel Arteta, per The Mirror.

Wenger explains why Arsenal lost

Arsene Wenger has attributed Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United to the over-reliance on corners.

Watch the video:

The French manager stated that the goals Gunners conceded at Emirates reflect the contrasting approaches of their opponent. He said via beIN SPORTS:

"When you concede three goals at home it's difficult to win. The goals scored by Arsenal and Manchester United illustrated a little bit the way the two teams played.

"The games of the Red Devils are well built up, good cohesion, and the games of Arsenal were more decided by power and fighting on the corner, for example with the second goal. The first goal, as well, was not clean play. They gave everything Arsenal but lacked a bit, as I said in the first half, the patience and technical cohesion."

Wenger said the Red Devils manager, Michael Carrick, has been able to solve the problem in a short period of time. He said:

"I believe that the former Middlesbrough manager has found a good formula that is a good balance between defensive stability and a good technical level. It's the first time I felt the [Arsenal] centre backs were a bit more nervous and less dominant than usually in the games."

Man United set unique record vs Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United became the first club to score more than two goals against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The victory handed the Gunners their first defeat in 13 matches across all competitions since their loss to Aston Villa in December 2025.

