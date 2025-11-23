England international Eberechi Eze has set a new record with Arsenal in the English Premier League

The Gunners thrashed rivals Tottenham 4–1 in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night, November 23

The English giants have strengthened their lead at the top of the table, moving six points clear of second-placed Chelsea

Arsenal humiliated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London derby played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 23.

Star of the night Eberechi Eze scored a hat-trick to send the Gunners six points clear at the top of the table.

In the 35th minute, Leandro Trossard scored the opener for Arsenal with a left-footed shot following an assist from Mikel Merino, who took possession from outside the central area.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal scores a hat-trick against Tottenham in an EPL game on November 24. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Five minutes later, Eberechi Eze took Declan Rice’s pass in stride and weaved through to drill a fine low finish past Vicario.

In the 46th minute, the England international scored a brace, punishing Spurs' flat-footed defence with a predatory finish from just inside the area.

In the 55th minute, Richarlison scored a consolation for Tottenham as he lobbed David Raya with a sensational effort from 35 yards.

Eze completed his hat trick in the 76th minute after he picked up Trossard’s pass, put a fitting seal on his masterclass with a blistering strike from 12 yards.

Eberechi Eze is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the north London derby.

It was only the fourth hat-trick ever scored in a north London derby, following those by Ted Drake, Terry Dyson, and Alan Sunderland, the last of whom achieved the feat in 1978.

Arsenal’s 10-match winning run had been halted by Sunderland’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw before the international break.

But Eze’s finest display since his £60 million ($78m) switch from Crystal Palace wiped away that frustration, as Tottenham were once again dismantled at the Emirates, Al Jazeera.

The Gunners, unbeaten in their last seven north London derbies, have now suffered just one defeat in 33 home clashes with their fierce rivals from the opposite end of Seven Sisters Road.

Eze reacts to hat trick vs Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze said he prayed to score a hat-trick before the encounter.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old said the moment was special due to the presence of his family. Eze said:

"I am grateful for this. I have worked hard for this. That was the prayer today, for a hat-trick.

“All my family is here. It makes it even more special.”

Fans react

@ararsoabdull said:

"Eze is like the superhero of football! He scored a hat-trick so fast, the other high-priced players were still trying to figure out how to tie their shoelaces! 😆👏👏🔥👍."

@AndrePhilander1 wrote:

"This was a match made in heaven. What a player, what a football club. Arsenal you have my heart forever and ever and ever.

"Eberchi Eze, welcome home sir 🫡🫡."

@ubig1 added:

"Eze was mesmerising. The start of great things from him.

"That was the easiest North London derby in a long time."

Guardiola insists the season just begun

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola said his side will chase Arsenal at the top of the table after the international break.

The Spanish coach explained that Arsenal are currently one of the best teams in the world but his team will no longer drop points.

