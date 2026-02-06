Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Atalanta President Reacts to Ademola Lookman’s Move to Atletico Madrid
Football

Atalanta President Reacts to Ademola Lookman’s Move to Atletico Madrid

by  Elijah Odetokun
3 min read
  • Atalanta President Luca Percassi has shared his thoughts about Ademola Lookman’s move to Atletico Madrid
  • Lookman left Atalanta after a long, drawn-out transfer saga lasting about 18 months and three transfer windows
  • Percassi initially dismissed the idea of sanctioning Lookman’s exit earlier in the January transfer window

Atalanta president Luca Percassi has shared his thoughts about Ademola Lookman’s departure to Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Lookman ended his fictitious relationship with Atalanta in the January transfer window after more than 18 months of attempting to leave the club.

Ademola Lookman, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Copa del Rey, Spain.
Ademola Lookman scores on his debut for Atletico Madrid. Photo by Joaquin Corchero.
Source: Getty Images

Atalanta blocked his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, citing no time to find a replacement as the reason for stopping the move.

La Dea blocked his move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2025, and it sparked a reaction. Lookman submitted a transfer request and boycotted training for weeks.

The incident was resolved after PSG beat Atalanta 4-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the Nigerian was recalled to the squad.

He had issues with two former head coaches, Gian Piero Gasperini over a penalty miss and Ivan Juric, who shoved the Super Eagles star during a match.

Raffaele Palladino managed things well with Lookman before his eventual departure to Atletico Madrid, but his relationship with the club was untenable at that point.

Percassi reacts to Lookman’s exit

Atalanta President Luca Percassi has spoken about Lookman’s exit to Atletico, having initially threatened not to sanction the move early in January.

Percassi claimed that even though Atalanta signed Giacomo Raspadori, it is not a reason to let an important player like Lookman go.

However, he softened his stance and granted the 2024 African Footballer of the Year his desire to leave Bergamo after nearly four seasons.

He did not seem too happy about the exit as he refused to talk about it, but instead claimed he wanted to focus on the team for the rest of the season.

“Football has a short memory, so we must work all the time to ensure the squad is as competitive as possible,” Percassi told Sport Media set.
“I think the transfer window allowed Atalanta to reinforce the team. We signed a player that we were not expecting to get. We’re very happy that Raspadori chose Atalanta.
Luca Percassi, Atalanta, Ademola Lookman, Atletico Madrid, Italy.
Atalanta President reacts to Lookman's move to Atletico Madrid. Photo by Michele Maraviglia.
Source: Getty Images
“Now, fortunately, we can talk only about football and not the transfer market, as many important matches are coming up.”

Lookman has hit the ground running at Atalanta. Diego Simeone handed him his debut from the start in the Copa del Rey match against Real Betis.

He scored and assisted as Los Rojiblancos beat Betis 5-0 at their home ground, and was substituted to a standing ovation in the 78th minute.

Fans react to Lookman's debut

Legit.ng reported that fans reacted after Lookman scored and assisted on his Atletico Madrid debut against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey.

La Liga and Nigerian football fans were delighted with his display, branding him the new best in Spain after making a majestic entry into the league.

