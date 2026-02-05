Ademola Lookman scored a brilliant solo goal on his Atletico Madrid debut in the Copa del Rey

The Super Eagles star joined Atletico from Atalanta just two days before the match

His goal helped Atletico take a commanding 3–0 lead before half-time against Real Betis

Ademola Lookman announced his arrival in Spanish football in spectacular fashion, scoring a stunning goal on his debut for Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Betis on Thursday, February 5.

The Super Eagles forward, who only completed his transfer from Atalanta three days earlier, wasted no time making an impact for Diego Simeone’s side.

Handed a starting role straight away, Lookman lined up in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann and quickly showed why Atletico moved swiftly to secure his signature.

The Super Eagles forward's goal helped put the game beyond Betis before half-time and underlined his readiness to adapt to Simeone’s intense tactical demands.

Lookman earns immediate trust from Simeone

Atletico Madrid’s decision to start Lookman so soon after his arrival raised eyebrows, but the Nigerian forward justified that faith with a confident and energetic display.

Despite having limited time to train with his new teammates, he looked comfortable within Atletico’s system, pressing aggressively and making intelligent runs off the ball.

Lookman’s inclusion in the starting line-up showed Simeone’s belief in the Nigerian forward's experience and quality, especially in high-pressure matches.

The former Atalanta man showed strong chemistry with Griezmann in the opening exchanges, offering pace and directness in attack while also tracking back to support defensively.

Atletico took control of the match early, with Dávid Hancko opening the scoring in the 12th minute before Giuliano Simeone doubled the advantage in the 30th minute, per Livescores.

With the team already in command, Lookman’s influence continued to grow as he found pockets of space behind Betis’ defence.

A brilliant solo goal seals Atletico’s dominance

Lookman crowned his debut with a moment of individual brilliance in the 37th minute.

Latching onto a well-timed through ball, the Super Eagles star showed great composure and pace as he surged forward. He beat two defenders with sharp footwork before calmly firing a low shot into the bottom-left corner of the net, Daily Sports reports.

The goal not only extended Atletico’s lead to 3-0 but also brought the home crowd to its feet, instantly endearing Lookman to the supporters.

It was a finish that reflected both confidence and quality, traits that had made the 2024 African Player of the Year winner one of Serie A’s standout attackers during his time with Atalanta.

For Simeone, the strike was further proof that Lookman could provide an extra cutting edge in crucial matches. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and finish clinically adds a new dimension to Atletico’s forward line, which has often relied heavily on Griezmann for creativity and goals.

Lookman begins new chapter in style

Lookman’s dream debut is likely to raise expectations among Atletico fans and Nigerian supporters alike.

After excelling in Italy, including memorable performances that helped Atalanta win the Europa League, the Nigerian forward now appears ready to replicate that success in La Liga.

The goal against Betis also strengthens Lookman's status as one of Nigeria’s most in-form attacking players, just weeks after playing a key role for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Atalanta boss sends message to Lookman

Lookman joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022 from RB Leipzig and wrote his name into the club’s history books as a legend because of his exploits.

