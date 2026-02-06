Ademola Lookman scored and assisted on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 win over Real Betis

Diego Simeone praised Lookman’s versatility after shining on his debut for the Spanish giants

Lookman became the first Atletico player since 2013/14 to record a goal and assist on debut as a starter against a La Liga opponent

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has sent a glowing message to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian star delivered a dream debut for the Spanish giants in the Copa del Rey.

Lookman, who only completed his transfer from Atalanta earlier this week, made an instant impact as Atletico crushed Real Betis 5-0 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday, February 5.

According to ESPN, the 28-year-old marked his first appearance with both a goal and an assist, announcing his arrival in La Liga in style.

Lookman’s performance did not go unnoticed by Simeone, who praised the Nigerian forward’s versatility and unique qualities after the match, expressing confidence that Lookman can play a major role in Atletico’s ambitions this season.

Lookman shines on Atletico debut

Thrown straight into the starting line-up, Lookman wasted no time showing why Atletico moved quickly to secure his signature.

The former African Footballer of the Year found the net in the 37th minute, finishing calmly to complete a dominant first-half display by the visitors.

According to Flashscore, earlier goals from David Hancko in the 12th minute and Giovanni Simeone in the 30th had already put Atletico in control, but Lookman’s strike capped a relentless opening period and ensured Diego Simeone’s men went into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Atletico showed no mercy after half-time. Just after the hour mark, Lookman turned provider, setting up Antoine Griezmann, who fired past goalkeeper Adrián for Atletico’s fourth goal of the night.

With qualification to the semi-finals already sealed, Simeone rang the changes, and substitute Thiago Almada added the fifth goal late on to complete an emphatic victory.

Lookman’s goal and assist made him the first Atletico player since at least the 2013/14 season to register both on his debut as a starter against a La Liga opponent in any competition, according to Opta.

Simeone praises Lookman’s unique qualities

After the match, Simeone could not hide his satisfaction with Lookman’s display and the way he fitted into Atletico’s system.

“Lookman is different from all the players we have, especially in one-on-one situations, but he also has associative play,” Simeone said.

“His profile allows us to use him in different positions, and his impact on the team was very good.”

The Argentine manager also stressed that Lookman’s arrival gives Atletico new attacking options as they push for domestic and European success.

“He felt comfortable, and hopefully we can help him become an even better footballer, just as he can help us grow as a team,” Simeone added.

Atletico fans hail Lookman

