Ademola Lookman has been left out of Atalanta’s squad for the Serie A opener against Lecce

The Nigerian attacker is a subject of approach from French champions Paris Saint-Germain

The French Ligue 1 side have recently been in contact with his compatriot Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has reportedly been left out of Atalanta's squad for their Italian Serie A opener against Lecce amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

There were reports that he could leave the club at the end of last season after helping Gian Pero Gasperini’s team win the UEFA Europa League, beating Bayer Leverkusen.

Ademola Lookman challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Eder Militao during the UEFA Super Cup. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The summer has been quiet, and he turned up for pre-season training and games, including the UEFA Super Cup, in which they lost 2-0 to the UCL winner Real Madrid.

Lookman asks to leave Atalanta

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the French giants have contacted the representative of the English-born attacker over a move to the Parc des Princes.

The club are in the market to recruit an attacker even before the unfortunate injury to Goncalo Ramos, which ruled the Portuguese star out for three months.

Atalanta released their squad list for their opening Serie A encounter tomorrow against Lecce, and the AFCON 2023 team of the tournament star was omitted.

According to Football Italia, he was omitted because he asked to be left out amidst interest from PSG, who are looking to sign a forward before the window closes.

The Bergamo-based club have named their asking price for Lookman, and they will demand in the region of €70 million, similar to what they sold Rasmus Hojlund for.

PSG spent weeks negotiating for Lookman’s international teammate Victor Osimhen but withdrew from the race due to Napoli’s asking price and Luis Enrique’s doubts.

Romano provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Fabrizio Romano issued an update on Osimhen with the Nigerian still expected to leave Estadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

The Italian transfer expert claimed that the decision on his future is up to Chelsea after the player communicated his terms to the London club and they know what is needed.

