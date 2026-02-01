A supercomputer has made a bold prediction of the eventual winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal finished in first position with a perfect record, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona

The UCL knockout phase play-offs and end on 30 May 2026, with the final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary

A supercomputer has revealed how top European clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea could fare following the UEFA Champions League playoff draw held on Friday, January 30.

Gunners finished top of the 36-team table with 24 points after a 3-2 home victory over Kairat Almaty. The North London side recorded a perfect run, winning all eight group-stage matches.

German giants Bayern Munich ended the group stage in second place with 21 points from seven wins and one defeat, sealing their position with a 2-1 victory over 10-man PSV Eindhoven.

A supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Twenty-time Premier League winners Liverpool finished third with 18 points, while Tottenham Hotspur climbed to fourth place on 17 points.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City occupied fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively, all finishing with 16 points, per UCL official website.

Meanwhile, 15-time European champions Real Madrid missed out on automatic qualification after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Benfica, ending the group stage in ninth place.

Reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain slipped into the playoffs after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, finishing 11th, one point behind Inter Milan in 10th place.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

According to Sportskeeda, PSG and Real Madrid are tipped to progress through the playoff round.

The French champions are expected to beat Monaco 3-0 on aggregate, while Real Madrid are forecast to edge Benfica on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

The model predicts that the Galacticos would be eliminated in the Round of 16 by Manchester City, losing 5-1 on aggregate.

In the quarterfinals, Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG are all projected to advance, with Mikel Arteta’s side overpowering Barcelona and PSG demolishing Bayern Munich 7-0 across two legs.

The supercomputer also forecasts that Arsenal will defeat current Champions League holders PSG 2-1 in the final to lift their first-ever UCL trophy.

Bukayo Saka and David Alaba during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Arsenal and Real Madrid previously met in the quarterfinals of the 2024/25 Champions League.

Los Blancos defeated Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the playoffs before edging rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Arsenal thrashed PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate to set up a last-eight clash with Real Madrid. The Gunners won the first leg 3-0 at home and secured a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu to book a semifinal spot.

Supercomputer makes PL title prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has insisted that Arsenal will lift the 2026 English Premier League title for the first time after 24 years.

The Gunners were given 84.44% chances of winning the title after finishing in third place for three consecutive seasons.

