Arsenal Football Club have set a unique record at the UEFA Champions League after the completion of the 2025/26 group stage

The North London side beat Kairat Almaty 3-2 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, January 28

A UEFA rule changed after the Gunners complained last season, giving the club an edge when the knockout round kicks off

Arsenal FC set a unique UEFA Champions League record following their 3-2 victory over Kairat Almaty on Wednesday, January 28.

The Gunners took an early lead in the second minute when Kai Havertz slipped a through pass to Viktor Gyokeres, who fired a low shot into the net.

Six minutes later, Jorginho was brought down in the box by Riccardo Calafiori, who was making his return from injury. Referee Urs Schnyder consulted VAR before awarding a penalty, which Jorginho calmly converted past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal regained the lead through Havertz, who was making his first start for the club since February 5, 2025. The German midfielder cut inside onto his left foot and blasted a powerful effort high into the net.

In the 36th minute, Havertz again played a key role in the buildup, delivering a cross to Gyokeres, who laid the ball off for Gabriel Martinelli to make it 3-1 in Arsenal’s favour, per BBC.

VAR conducted a lengthy offside check on both Havertz and Martinelli, but the goal was eventually upheld. Ricardinho scored a late goal to pull one back for Kairat.

Arsenal is unbeaten in the UCL group stage

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League with a victory over Kairat Almaty, making it eight wins from eight games.

The Gunners opened their campaign with a win over Athletic Club before defeating Greek side Olympiacos.

The North London outfit went on to thrash Atletico Madrid 4-0, beat Slavia Praha 3-0, and overcome Bayern Munich 3-1.

Arsenal also recorded two crucial away victories in the group stage, seeing off Club Brugge 3-0 and Inter Milan 3-1.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised his players for their outstanding performances throughout the group stage. The Spanish club side:

"I’m very proud of the players and the run that we had in this first stage of the competition. It’s very difficult to win eight games in a row in the Champions League, and you can see what happened with all the [other] teams."

What is the UEFA rule change?

According to the UEFA document, teams that finished high in the phase this season will have the advantage of playing the second legs at home.

Teams that finish first to fourth will be given priority in the quarter-finals, while the top two will be given priority in the semi-finals.

The Round of 16 remains as it is; teams that finish in the top eight will play the second leg at home.

