Harry Kane has congratulated Tottenham after their 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United

Sours ended a 17-year trophy drought with Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal to seal the title win

Kane has also won his first major title with Bayern Munich, days before Tottenham won their first European trophy since 1984

Tottenham Hotspur finally ended their long wait for a major trophy with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The match, played at the iconic San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, saw Brennan Johnson score the decisive goal in the 42nd minute, handing Spurs their first European trophy since 1984.

Tottenham players lift the Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The victory also marks Tottenham’s third UEFA Cup/Europa League title, and their first major trophy in 17 years, GOAL reports.

Both teams came into the final after enduring disappointing domestic campaigns, with Tottenham and Manchester United sitting 17th and 16th respectively in the Premier League table.

However, Tottenham’s European victory brings a silver lining to what had otherwise been a forgettable season for the North London club.

The win also ensures Spurs have qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League, reigniting hopes for a fresh start under manager Ange Postecoglou, Daily Mail reports.

Harry Kane congratulates former club

Reacting to the historic victory, Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, sent a message of congratulations to his former team via social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulations @SpursOfficial,” Kane posted shortly after the final whistle.

The England forward acknowledged the emotional moment for a club where he spent nearly two decades.

Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, seeking team success that had eluded him at Spurs despite his personal goal-scoring heroics.

Harry Kane has congratulated Tottenham after his former club defeated Manchester United to clinch the Europa League. Photo by F. Noever

Source: Getty Images

During his time in North London, Kane scored 280 goals but narrowly missed out on trophies, finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League and League Cup finals.

Now enjoying his own success in Germany with a Bundesliga title in the 2024/25 season, Kane’s congratulatory message carried both pride and sentiment for the club that shaped his career.

Postecoglou delivers long-awaited trophy

Tottenham manager Postecoglou has now etched his name into the club’s history books by delivering a long-overdue trophy to a loyal fanbase.

In just his second season in charge, the Australian coach has guided Spurs to European glory, overcoming setbacks in the league and turning a challenging campaign into one that will be remembered for years to come.

The victory not only adds a trophy to Tottenham’s cabinet but also restores belief in the squad’s potential under Postecoglou’s leadership.

As Spurs prepare for Champions League football next season, optimism is high that this could be the beginning of a new, successful era for the club.

Amorim reacts after Man United loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reacted to his team's 1-0 loss that crowned Tottenham Hotspur as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final.

Amorim appeared and sounded deflated during his post-match conference, claiming he shares in the pain of their fans and they have to deal with the loss.

The Man United manager remained defiant that his team were the better side and admitted that even though they had been really poor on many occasions this season.

