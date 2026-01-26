Opta's supercomputer has issued an updated Premier League title prediction following Arsenal’s defeat

Manchester United stunned the Gunners 3–2 in front of their home fans at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 26

Manchester City and Aston Villa are four points behind Arsenal with 15 matches remaining

The Opta supercomputer has released its updated predictions following a dramatic twist in the 2025/26 Premier League title race.

20-time EPL winners Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25, dealing a major blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Red Devils became the first team to beat the north London club at home this season, extending their resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick.

The Gunners took the lead in the 29th minute through an own goal by Lisandro Martínez, before Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo equalised in the 37th minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Danish international Patrick Dorgu put Manchester United ahead, but Mikel Merino restored parity for Arsenal in the 84th minute, per ESPN.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha curled in the winner in the 87th minute to earn the visitors all three points.

Meanwhile, Manchester United became the first club to score more than two goals against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The victory marked Michael Carrick’s second consecutive win as interim coach, following an impressive 2-0 triumph over Manchester City.

Manchester City recorded a vital 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 24, reducing the gap to four points after 23 matches.

Aston Villa moved into third place following their 2-0 win over Newcastle United, also reaching 46 points.

Supercomputer makes PL title prediction

Opta's supercomputer has insisted that Arsenal will lift the 2026 English Premier League title for the first time after 24 years.

The Gunners were given 84.44% chances of winning the title after finishing in third place for three consecutive seasons.

Second-place Manchester City were given 8.38%, while Aston Villa were rated 7.09%. Fourth-place Manchester United were given 0.02%, Liverpool 0.03%, while FIFA Club World Cup winner Chelsea had 0.03%.

Arsenal will travel this weekend to face Leeds United in the Premier League, following their midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in an away match, while Aston Villa will host Brentford at Villa Park.

Among the chasing pack, Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United return to Old Trafford to face Fulham.

Defending champions Liverpool, struggling with five winless Premier League games in a row, will also be at home, taking on Newcastle United.

