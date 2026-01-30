UEFA has conducted the draw for the Champions League playoffs with Real Madrid meeting Benfica again

Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray and Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta have been handed tough draws in the playoffs

The Champions League play-off winners will face the top league-phase finishers in the round of 16

The UEFA Champions League knockout play-off draw for the 2025/26 season has delivered a series of exciting matchups, ensuring plenty of drama as 16 clubs battle to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Following the conclusion of the group phase where Arsenal were dominant, winning all eight matches, teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan failed to pick one of the eight automatic qualification slots to the round of 16.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and more have discovered their respective Champions League playoff round opponents. Photo by Kristian Steie

Source: Getty Images

UEFA has now conducted the draws for the play-offs, which will feature historic rivalries to heavyweight challenges for Nigerian stars.

The draw, as seen on UEFA's official website, has immediately captured the attention of fans across Europe.

The headline matchup sees Real Madrid drawn against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, revisiting a fixture that produced fireworks just two days ago.

In their recent meeting in Lisbon on Wednesday, January 28, Benfica stunned Real Madrid 4-2 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Now, the two clubs will face off again over two legs, promising another tense and tactical showdown.

With European glory on the line, Real Madrid will be keen to overturn their recent defeat, while Mourinho’s Benfica look to prove their credentials as serious Champions League contenders.

Super Eagles stars face tough tests

Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been handed challenging draws in the UCL knockout play-offs.

The top eight have progressed automatically to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the eight winners of the playoffs, which take place next month. Photo by Kristian Steie

Source: Getty Images

According to beIN Sports, Osimhen’s Galatasaray will meet Italian giants Juventus, a side renowned for its Champions League pedigree and experience.

Meanwhile, Lookman’s Atalanta faces 2024 finalists Borussia Dortmund. The German club boasts a strong European track record, making this a stern test for the Bergamo side.

On the flip side, Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge also faces a daunting challenge against Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid, adding to the intensity of the play-offs.

Other key fixtures to watch

The draw also produced intriguing match-ups across the board.

Paris Saint-Germain will meet domestic rivals Monaco, while Newcastle United takes on Qarabag.

Inter Milan faces Bodo/Glimt, and Bayer Leverkusen travels to Olympiacos.

UCL Playoffs full fixtures

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt vs Inter

Monaco vs Paris﻿ Saint-Germain

Qarabag vs Newcastle﻿

﻿Galatasaray vs Juventus﻿

Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid﻿﻿

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen﻿

Winners of the eight play-off ties will advance to the round of 16, where they will meet the top eight finishers from the league phase, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

The first legs of the play-off matches are scheduled for February 17–18, 2026, with the second legs set for February 24–25, 2026.

Mbappe breaks Cristiano’s UCL record

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kylian Mbappe delivered a stunning performance despite Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 28.

Mbappe scored a brace at the Estadio da Luz to surpass a milestone previously held by Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but his brilliance was not enough to prevent defeat.

Source: Legit.ng