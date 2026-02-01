Victor Boniface has pledged financial support to an injured Nigerian footballer Grace Boy after an appeal on social media

The young player is struggling to fund physiotherapy following ACL surgery in Nigeria

Boniface is also recovering from knee surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the 2025/26 season

Victor Boniface has stepped in to support a young Nigerian footballer, Grace Boy, after the player appealed for financial help to continue his recovery following anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery.

The appeal surfaced on Friday when Grace Boy reached out to the Super Eagles striker via X (formerly Twitter), explaining the challenges he has faced since undergoing surgery in Nigeria and his struggle to afford proper rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Grace Boy contacted Victor Boniface via X, asking for help to continue his recovery process following surgery. Photo credit: Grace Boy

Source: Twitter

In his message, the injured footballer spoke openly about his fears over the rehabilitation stage of his treatment, describing it as the most difficult phase of his career so far, Vanguard reports.

According to Grace Boy, while the surgery was successful, the lack of structured post-operative care has made recovery uncertain and financially draining.

“I am calling on your attention sir to seek for your kind support in this difficult time of my career, having to undergo an ACL surgery in Nigeria without a proper follow-up care has been my biggest fear.

“Please, I am calling on your attention to seek for your support to continue my physiotherapy and rehab session, so I can be able to return back to playing football again,” Grace Boy wrote.

He also wished Boniface well in his own recovery process, acknowledging that the Super Eagles striker is currently battling injury problems of his own.

Boniface responds and promises support

Boniface’s response quickly went viral, with many fans praising his willingness to help.

Boniface acknowledged the challenges faced by young footballers after offering financial aid to Grace Boy. Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa

Source: Getty Images

The Bayer Leverkusen forward sympathised with the struggles faced by young Nigerian footballers and revealed that he has often provided assistance to players quietly, without seeking public recognition.

“E no easy for young Nigeria player I swear. I know how many player I have help without people knowing. We go try help you,” Boniface replied on X.

His message highlighted the harsh realities many grassroots footballers face in Nigeria, where access to quality medical care and rehabilitation is limited, especially for players without club backing or sponsorship.

Boniface’s own injury battle

Ironically, Boniface is currently dealing with one of the toughest periods of his professional career.

The Super Eagles striker recently returned to Bayer Leverkusen to begin rehabilitation after undergoing successful knee surgery.

The injury is expected to rule him out for the remainder of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker, who is on loan at Werder Bremen, underwent surgery on January 10 to address persistent right knee problems.

These issues are linked to a history of serious injuries, including two cruciate ligament tears suffered in 2019, which have disrupted his development and consistency over the years.

Boniface’s time at Werder Bremen this season was heavily affected by recurring knee troubles, limiting his appearances and impact for the club.

After months of playing through pain, both Bremen and his parent club agreed that surgery was the best option to safeguard his long-term fitness.

Boniface criticised by Bremen coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen expressed clear frustration after Victor Boniface failed to deliver in their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Mainz.

Following a promising full debut against Union Berlin, expectations were high for the 24-year-old, Nigerian striker, but his performance fell flat at the Weserstadion.

Source: Legit.ng