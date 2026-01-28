Wumi Toriola has made an emotional appeal for financial support to save her colleague, Aunty Ajara, whose health condition has become more critical despite ongoing treatment

The actress shared a hospital video of the Yoruba actress and revealed that large amounts have already been spent on treatment with help from celebrities and kind-hearted individuals

Ajara's worsening health condition has raised concern online, with fans and colleagues praying for her full recovery

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has appealed to Nigerians for urgent financial support to assist her colleague, Aunty Ajara, whose health condition has taken a critical turn.

The call was made on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, through her Instagram page, where she explained that despite ongoing treatment and previous contributions from fellow actors, celebrities, and well-meaning individuals, Ajara’s situation continues to deteriorate, leaving her in need of further assistance.

Wumi Toriola begs Nigerians for financial help as Aunty Ajara's health worsens. Photo credit: wumitoriola/aunty_ajara99

Source: Instagram

Toriola shared a photo showing the Yoruba actress in the hospital, explaining that the cost of treatment has already consumed significant resources.

She noted that while many people have given generously, the worsening state of Ajara’s health means more funds are required to sustain her care and keep her fighting.

The actress urged Nigerians to come together once again, emphasising that every contribution, no matter how small, could make a difference in saving a life.

Ajara, known in the Yoruba film industry for her roles in traditional productions, has been battling health challenges for some time.

Her colleagues have previously rallied around her, offering both financial and moral support, but the latest update shows the urgency of the situation and the need for continued assistance.

"I am not sure i have done this before and it breaks my heart to do and alot of us have really done our best😩 Ajarah needs our support. Please, we need help. 🙏🏽 Ajara’s health condition has become more critical despite all the efforts so far. So much has already been spent on her treatment, with generous support from kind-hearted celebrities, actors, and individuals — yet the situation is getting worse. At this point, we urgently need more financial assistance to keep her fighting. Any amount, any support, any share can make a difference. Please help us save a life. Thank you and God bless. 🤍 Account Number: 0150657740 Bank:Gtb Account Name: Adekunle Azeez"

Check out Wumi Toriola's post below:

Fans react to Wumi Toriola's appeal

Many fans expressed prayers and hope for Ajara's recovery.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@allfashionbyrytebeauty said:

"May God come through for her and perfect her healing 🙏🏼"

@toluwanikenny commented:

"I know you will hv done your part becos you like her👏👏"

@pepeomoedo wrote:

"Mighty healer, the Great physician, please, visit Ajara, and everyone on the sick bed, with your Mighty power, and grant them perfect health, we pray in Jesus Christ name, Amen 🙏"

@mitchybevents.backup reacted:

"Hey God please grant her good health and perfect healing🙏🏼"

@mhiz_honeymixwhealth said:

"May almighty Allah grant her good health"

@omolara_bby_05 prayed:

"I pray God gives her complete healing 🙏🤲 nothing bad shall happen to you inshallah 😢"

Wumi Toriola appeals for help as actress Ajara battles worsening health conditions. Photo credit: wumitoriola/aunty_ajara99

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham reconcile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola finally ended their rumoured seven-year feud.

The reconciliation happened on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when both actresses met at a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state, while promoting their separate projects.

In a viral video from the meeting, Wumi told Toyin she missed her, and Toyin responded in kind as they hugged, marking an end to their long-standing public disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng