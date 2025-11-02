Werder Bremen manager Horst Steffen has publicly questioned Victor Boniface’s performance after a quiet outing against Mainz

The Nigerian striker failed to record any goals or shots on target in 90 minutes, earning a low match rating

Boniface’s form and fitness issues continue to raise doubts over his Super Eagles future

Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen expressed clear frustration after Victor Boniface failed to deliver in their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Mainz.

Following a promising full debut against Union Berlin, expectations were high for the 24-year-old, Nigerian striker, but his performance fell flat at the Weserstadion.

Victor Boniface has failed to register a goal since joining Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Boniface, who started up front for Bremen, registered no shots on target, no assists, and completed just over half of his passes.

The Super Eagles striker’s display was rated a disappointing 5, describing him as largely anonymous throughout the match.

The 24-year-old forward’s struggles made public Werder Bremen’s difficulties in breaking down Mainz’s compact defensive structure.

According to German outlet BILD, Steffen was honest in his post-match comments, saying:

“He tried to hold onto the ball up front. Today I thought to myself: come on, he can do even better.”

The coach’s remarks underlined growing concerns about Boniface’s adaptation and form since joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface’s fitness and form under review

Boniface’s recent form in the Bundesliga has been far from ideal.

The Nigerian forward has made seven league appearances for Werder Bremen, and has registered 255 minutes of play without a goal, as seen on Transfermarkt.

While Boniface has one assist to his name this season, the lack of end product and visible sharpness has drawn increasing scrutiny from the coaching staff.

Reports suggest that Boniface is still regaining full fitness after a series of injury setbacks and is carrying a bit of extra weight, limiting his pace.

Steffen previously criticised the striker’s tactical discipline after a 3-0 defeat to Freiburg, saying:

“He was too ‘everywhere’ for me. He should definitely be more centrally located. It wasn’t how I wanted it.”

Despite these struggles, the Werder boss has maintained that Boniface is still in transition and needs time to rediscover his top form.

National team implications for Boniface

Boniface’s form dip has also had serious consequences beyond club football.

Victor Boniface is at risk of being dropped from the Super Eagles squad again due to his poor form for Werder Bremen. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

His lack of goals and consistency saw him omitted from Nigeria’s squad for last month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Eric Chelle opted instead for in-form forwards Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams, and Cyriel Dessers.

With the World Cup playoffs approaching in November, Boniface faces an uphill battle to earn a recall.

His time at Werder Bremen offers a chance to rebuild confidence and fitness, but the clock is ticking.

