Nigeria-eligible Ife Ibrahim has caught the eyes of Nigerians after making his senior Arsenal debut in the UEFA Champions League

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been urged to monitor the 18-year-old Gunners midfielder

Ibrahim could become the next high-profile talent to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria

Nigeria’s footballing future is buzzing after 18-year-old Ife Ibrahim made his senior Arsenal debut in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Kairat Almaty.

The midfielder, a product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy, came off the bench as Mikel Arteta’s side secured a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Ife Ibrahim makes his Arsenal debut in the UEFA Champions League victory against Kairat Almaty. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, the win also marked Arsenal as the first team to complete the group stage with a perfect 100% record.

Ibrahim’s transition to the Arsenal senior squad was rapid but well-earned.

Having joined Arsenal at the age of seven, the London-born youngster had recently signed his first professional contract only two days before his debut, as revealed by the club's official website.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s performances for the U21 side, where he was already considered a "heartbeat player," paved the way for his Champions League debut.

After the Kairat Almaty match, the teenager described his breakthrough week as a “blessing,” signaling readiness for top-level football.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle on high alert

The emergence of Ife Ibrahim has not gone unnoticed in Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is set to extend his contract with Nigeria, is reportedly monitoring the midfielder closely, aware of the strategic importance of securing young talent with dual eligibility.

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle has been urged to keep an eye on Ife Ibrahim ahead of a future Nigeria call-up. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has historically missed out on high-profile players like Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, all of whom chose to represent England at the senior level despite Nigerian roots.

Ibrahim’s Nigerian heritage and Yoruba-speaking background make him a prime target for the Super Eagles.

Fans are urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to move quickly, as Ibrahim’s proactive style and line-breaking passes could make him a midfield gem for Nigeria in the next decade.

For Chelle, recruiting Ibrahim could help build a new generation of technically gifted, foreign-born players capable of competing on the global stage.

Ibrahim’s potential switch could strengthen Super Eagles

If the NFF successfully convinces Ibrahim to commit to Nigeria, the 18-year-old Arsenal midfielder would join a growing list of players who initially represented England at youth level before switching to Nigeria.

Superstars including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Ademola Lookman had played for England’s youth teams before switching allegiance to represent Nigeria.

With Ibrahim’s Champions League debut now complete, his profile has skyrocketed.

The teenager is not only a promising talent for Arsenal but also a potential game-changer for the Super Eagles.

The ball is now in Nigeria’s court as Eric Chelle and the NFF will need to act decisively if they want to secure Ibrahim’s international future and strengthen Nigeria’s midfield for years to come.

