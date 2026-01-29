A former FIFA Council member, Amaju Pinnick, has backed a Nigerian coach to take over as head coach of the Super Eagles

Nigeria finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on January 17

Current Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle failed to meet the target set by the Nigeria Football Federation’s technical committee

Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebera believes indigenous coaches can surpass the achievements of the current Super Eagles manager

Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has hinted that a local coach could succeed Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Chelle was appointed manager of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team with the mandate of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Franco-Malian took charge when the three-time AFCON winners were fourth in their qualification group, having failed to record a win in four matches.

Nigeria beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to finish in third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Mali coach went on to record four wins and two draws in the remaining fixtures but fell short of securing an automatic qualification spot, as South Africa finished top of the group with 18 points.

The Super Eagles booked a place in the African playoffs, thrashing Gabon 4-1 in the semifinals, but lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the final, per CAF.

The 47-year-old was subsequently handed another mandate, to reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but Nigeria were eliminated by Morocco in the semifinals.

Nigeria later settled for the bronze medal after defeating nine-time AFCON champions Egypt 4-2 on penalties, per Al Jazeera.

Pinnick backs Amunike

Former FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick believes Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke can succeed Eric Chelle as head coach of the three-time AFCON winners.

Speaking on the Sunday Oliseh Global Football Insights Podcast, the former Delta State Football Association chairman said the ex-Barcelona star must first win a major trophy with Heartland before being considered for the job.

The two-time NFF president added that Amuneke should emulate Finidi George’s successful template with Rivers United in the Nigeria Premier Football League. Pinnick said:

“Finidi George is doing well with Rivers United. Amuneke should concentrate on the local club he is handling.

“He should prove himself with Heartland FC. The club is not a small club probably win the Champions League for them, not just talk about the Super Eagles.

“The Super Eagles is not just for anybody to handle. Let’s see your results with Heartland FC."

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick believes Emmanuel Amunike can succeed as Super Eagles coach.

During his tenure as NFF president, Amaju Pinnick appointed Stephen Keshi, Sunday Oliseh, Gernot Rohr, and José Peseiro as head coaches of the Super Eagles.

Local coaches can do better - Adebara

Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebara has backed a local coach to take over as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebara explained that indigenous coaches such as Stephen Keshi, Shuaibu Amodu, Samson Siasia, and Daniel Amokachi have all won medals for the country. He said:

"There is nothing special about Eric Chelle because our local coaches have won bronze medals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We have the talent in abundance and what we need is a coach who will manage the players properly.

"If Emmanuel Amuneke is projected for the job, I strongly believes he will succeed because he coached some of these players during the U17."

