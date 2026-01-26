National Sports Commission director general has confirmed contract extension talks with Eric Chelle

Chelle, who has a year left on his contract, led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at AFCON 2025 in Morocco

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the manager will continue in his role despite not winning the trophy

The Director General of the National Sports Commission has confirmed contract extension talks with Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle.

Chelle has been in charge of the Super Eagles for a year, halfway into the two-year contract he signed when the NFF appointed him in January 2025.

Eric Chelle continues in his role as Super Eagles boss after AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He failed to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was the primary objective for his appointment, as confirmed by the NFF.

The NFF set a target of at least reaching the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the tournament, matching Nigeria’s outing at the 2023 edition.

However, Chelle failed in both objectives, losing the World Cup playoffs to DR Congo on penalties and finishing third at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

However, the Franco-Malian received overwhelming support from Nigerians to continue in charge of the team due to the progression shown in Morocco.

NFF agrees with the voice of Nigerians. However, Chelle has a year left on his contract, which he is happy to fulfil, but the federation has yet to speak about an extension.

NSC confirms contract talks with Chelle

NSC DG Bukola Olopade confirmed in an interview with Footy Africa that he had spoken to the NFF about discussions over a contract extension.

“I had dinner with him two days ago at my house in Abuja. I am not the NFF President, but we operate with a collaborative approach, and Eric Chelle has become both a brother and a friend,” Olopade said.

“That same night, I called the NFF president, and hopefully by Tuesday or Wednesday, we will all sit down together.”

Olopade confirmed that other countries are interested in Chelle, but the manager will continue with the Super Eagles as other countries lack the quality stats Nigeria has.

NSC DG confirms contract extension talks with Eric Chelle. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

“We must not forget that Eric thrived because he had the right equipment and instruments, the quality personnel he used to execute his ideas. It was not just about coaching; it was about the ability he found within the team,” he added.

Chelle’s schedule in 2026 is yet to be fully confirmed, with optimism that Nigeria could still participate in the World Cup playoff in place of DR Congo.

If the NFF’s petition is successful, Chelle will coach the team during the World Cup playoffs in Mexico in March, and if Nigeria wins, the team will be at the tournament in June.

Otherwise, the next competitive outing will be in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting in September and October’s combined international breaks.

Eguavoen highlights Chelle’s fault

Legit.ng reported that NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen explained what Eric Chelle got wrong at AFCON 2025, which left him disappointed.

Eguavoen applauded the team’s outing, but said he was disappointed that Nigeria Premier Football League stars did not get a chance to be part of the team.

