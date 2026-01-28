Former Nigeria U-17 coach Nduka Ugbade has heaped praises on Eric Chelle’s progress as Super Eagles coach

The former Nigeria international has urged the NFF to extend the Malian’s contract after his exploits at AFCON 2025

Chelle’s Super Eagles impressed at AFCON 2025 with attacking football and a bronze medal finish

Nigeria may not have lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy yet under Eric Chelle, but former Nigeria Under-17 coach Nduka Ugbade believes the Malian is building the foundation for a new golden era in Nigerian football.

According to Ugbade, the Malian coach is transforming the Super Eagles into a competitive, entertaining side capable of world-class performances, as evident in the just-concluded tournament in Morocco.

Nduka Ugbade claims Eric Chelle can make the Super Eagles "world-class" if backed by the NFF. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Fotmob, Chelle has been at the helm for just over a year, yet the Super Eagles have already been tagged as one of the most entertaining teams due to the coach’s influence.

Nigeria’s performances at the 2025 AFCON drew widespread praise, not just for the results but for the style of football the Super Eagles displayed.

Despite settling for bronze, Nigeria was considered one of the tournament’s most exciting sides, scoring the most goals and producing three players, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey, in the official Team of the Tournament.

Ugbade backs Chelle to create a world-class team

With the AFCON over, Nigeria is set to rebuild, especially after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Chelle has been backed as the man to do the job.

Eric Chelle led Nigeria to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

,The Super Eagles have been a dominant force in African football, but in recent years, the team has struggled to step up until Chelle was appointed as coach.

Ugbade believes the 47-year-old manager can make the Super Eagles world-class again if he gets the necessary backing from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“It’s early days, but we can already see the work. If we are serious and follow the right process, we will achieve great things. The team is now gelling. Things are beginning to make meaning,” Ugbade told Brila.

“The defence used to be very tight, but now teams can play through it and score. These are things that can be fixed with time and proper planning.

“The NFF shouldn’t sack Eric Chelle. They should support him and allow the process to continue.”

Other African countries show interest in Chelle

Chelle’s impact has not gone unnoticed, especially in Africa, as some top countries are eager to lure the Malian away from Nigeria should the NFF decide not to renew his contract.

Interest in the Malian has reportedly come from Tunisia, Angola, and Gabon, with Tunisia even offering him a World Cup coaching opportunity.

Despite that, the National Sports Commission and the NFF are reportedly keen to extend his contract and keep him in charge beyond AFCON 2027.

Chelle set to axe five Super Eagles players

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is already reshaping his squad after Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with five players set to be dropped from the team.

While key men like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey remain central to his plans, a handful of players failed to convince him at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng