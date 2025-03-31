Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to meet with Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri in a bid to strengthen his squad

The 47-year-old had an unimpressive outing at the World Cup qualifiers, beating Rwanda away and recording a draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo

Nigerian players faced backlash from fans following their performance, which has left the country in fourth place in CAF Qualification Group C

Eric Chelle is scheduled to meet with in-form Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri this week.

Nwaneri scored a goal for the Young Lions in a friendly against Portugal U21s during the international break.

The 18-year-old also made history in February as the youngest player to complete more than five dribbles and an assist in a single match against Leicester City.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is determined to convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to play for Nigeria. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle in England for Nwaneri

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is eager to convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria at the international level.

According to Guardian, the former Mali coach remains optimistic about the former England U-17 player's potential to join the three-time AFCON champions.

The attacking midfielder is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, despite representing England’s U-21 team per Tribuna.

Chelle, who is dissatisfied with the team’s performance during the World Cup qualifiers, was particularly frustrated by the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in front of home fans.

The 47-year-old is also planning to re-organise the Super Eagles' central defence following the sloppy goal scored by the Warriors, exposing the deficiency. A source said:

“Chelle will meet with Nwaneri in London this week.

“I am optimistic that he (Nwaneri) will see the reason that he has more prospects of playing for the Super Eagles than the Three Lions.

“The Super Eagles’ central defense needs urgent revival.

“Even the midfield requires a major surgical operation as quickly as possible. Football belongs to the youth. As it is, the coach has to start a systematic process of replacing the old players.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to meet with Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri in London this week. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Nwaneri told to ignore Nigeria

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has disclosed that Ethan Nwaneri, who has an outstanding performance for Arsenal, should go straight into Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

The attacking midfielder became the third-youngest player to ever get a goal in the Champions League knockout stage.

The former England midfielder is excited with Nwaneri's performance, branding him as the most exciting young footballer in England and maybe Europe. Joe Cole told TNT Sports:

"For me, I’m certainly bringing him. He’s that good I don’t think he needs the Under-21s, in my opinion.

"He needs to go straight in with Thomas Tuchel, use him, get him around the players, bringing him off the bench, blooding him in.

"He’s an England player for the next 10 to 15 years. Wonderful talent. Great mentality. He’s at the right club at the right time.

Bonfrere unimpressive with Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Johannes Bonfrere has questioned the tactical decisions of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

1994 AFCON winner Johannes Bonfrere has stated that Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are slim.

The former Qatar coach expressed disbelief at the current style of football being played by the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng