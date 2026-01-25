Senegal Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall has made a strong allegation against the Moroccan FA following the 2025 AFCON final

The Teranga Lions briefly staged a walkout after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty in the 90+7th minute of the match

Senegal went on to defeat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat to claim their second continental title

President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Fall, has issued a bold statement one week after the dramatic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Morocco.

The Teranga Lions defeated the Atlas Lions 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to lift their second title in five years.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructs his players to leave the pitch after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the AFCON final. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The final was marred by unprecedented stoppages and a brief walk-off, with a controversial penalty eventually taken 18 minutes after it was awarded, only for Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz to miss.

In the aftermath, the Moroccan Football Federation has called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the title over their actions during the final.

The North African giants argue that Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch constituted a withdrawal, regardless of the players’ eventual return.

The FRMF insists the issue goes beyond the result on the pitch and must be resolved through the strict application of the rules governing international competitions.

Fall makes strong allegation against CAF

Senegal Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall has accused the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of being controlled by the Moroccan Football Association.

According to Daily Sports, Fall alleged that the Atlas Lions made efforts to manipulate the Teranga Lions in a buildup to the AFCON final.

The 56-year-old said the West Africa nation is awaiting the verdict of CAF after being presented with a fiat accompli. Fall said:

"As it stands, Morocco controls the African football governing body (CAF). They hold all the cards and decide everything on the continent.

"No country has opposed the host nation as Senegal has done because they are afraid. They wanted to force us to train at their base camp. I made it clear: we're not going. If you train there, your team is exposed. They'll know every little detail.

"The competition rules stipulate a minimum period for challenging a referee.

"We (Senegal) were presented with a fait accompli. They have the means, and many countries do not dare to go against their will. There are some things that are never negotiable. That is why we are where we are today," according to OneFootball.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail the allegations by Fall on CAF

@souka_2000 said:

"Fouzi Lekjaa has still not held a press conference to refute all these lies, and this is very serious. He must hold one immediately."

@Cir52214375 wrote:

"Senegal must make greater efforts in lobbying and strategic communication. The risk is real. FIFA is an extremely powerful institution, and for a small country like Senegal, the balance of power is clearly unequal.

@layelaye23 added:

"We should rather expose everything!! Expose this Zionist and barbaric country and make sure it gets removed from the organization of the 2030 World Cup."

