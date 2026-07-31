Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu spoke ahead of Nigeria's crucial WAFCON 2026 Group Stage match against Zambia

Nigeria suffered a shock 3-2 opening defeat to debutants Malawi, making the Zambia game a must-win for the 10-time champions

Zambia hammered Egypt 6-0 in their first match, with Barbra Banda putting in a standout performance

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has broken her silence ahead of Nigeria's second group-stage fixture at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, insisting the team is fully focused on collecting maximum points against Zambia regardless of the pressure surrounding the game.

Nigeria's title defence got off to a disastrous start when debutants Malawi, known as the Scorchers, beat the 10-time champions 3-2 in their opening WAFCON 2026 match. Kanu, who found the net in that defeat, has now shifted attention to what lies ahead.

Super Falcons set for crunch WAFCON 2026 tie against Zambia. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, the task facing Nigeria is made harder by the form Zambia, the Copper Queens, showed in their own opener. Barbra Banda inspired her side to a commanding 6-0 demolition of Egypt, the Cleopatras, to announce themselves as serious contenders in the competition.

Kanu sends message to Zambia

Speaking to Femi Pereira, Kanu acknowledged the quality across the tournament while making clear the Falcons will not be distracted by reputation, either their own or their opponents'.

“I think every team is good and it's important that we take every game seriously. It doesn't matter who we're playing,” Kanu said.

"Playing Zambia is another game, another challenge, another opportunity to be ourselves on the field. It doesn't matter when they lost or didn't; we're focusing on getting the points.”

Kanu also appealed to Nigerians to draw a line under the Malawi result and get behind the team as they prepare for a fixture that has become a defining moment in their campaign.

“We know what is at stake and how Nigerians feel about the loss to Malawi. The whole point is that we take it one game at a time. We are ready and will make Nigerians proud,” she added.

History is on Nigeria’s side as the Falcons have beaten Zambia three out of four times that they have met, including eliminating them from WAFCON 2025 with a 5-0 scoreline.

Chelsea Women players back Super Falcons

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea Women players back Nigeria to win the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The players were asked who they think will win the trophy, and an overwhelming majority picked the 10-time champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng